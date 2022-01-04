ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples Zoo releases cause of death of Eko the tiger

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Egiel_0dcWScEc00

NAPLES, Fla. — Officials released the necropsy results for Eko, the rare Malayan tiger that was shot at the Naples Zoo after he latched on to a cleaning worker who stuck his arm in the tiger’s enclosure.

Eko’s cause of death was identified as internal bleeding, according to Naples Zoo staff veterinarian Dr. Kelsie Stovall, who performed the necropsy.

Stovall said that due to the severity of Eko’s injuries after he was shot, Eko died quickly.

According to the necropsy, the bullet fired by a Collier County deputy was traced from Eko’s left shoulder through the thoracic wall and into the great vessels at the base of his heart.

“Multiple vessels were severely lacerated, leading to significant internal bleeding within the thorax and the pericardium,” Stovall noted.

A conservation fund was stated by the zoo to honor Eko. All of the proceeds go towards the Wildlife Conservation Society.

“Naples Zoo is continuing to ask for respect for their staff as they continue to work through this tragedy,” officials said on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naples Zoo#The Zoo#Tiger#Cause Of Death#Malayan
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy