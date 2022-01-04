ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Singer Omarion doesn’t want to be confused with omicron variant

By George Lenker
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While R&B singer Omarion has seen social media users joke about his name being confused with omicron, the latest strain of COVID-19, he took to TikTok recently to clear things up, albeit in a...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Twitter Clowns Omarion For Video Clarifying He's Not Omicron: "Exactly What a Variant Would Say"

Omarion has had a lot of explaining to do lately. In an attempt to make light of the devastation surrounding the new omicron variant of COVID-19, the B2K singer became a household name like it's the year 2006 all over again. There have been millions of jokes interchanging omicron for Omarion. It's to the point where I and many others automatically read omicron as Omarion. I can't help it! On Dec. 1, the singer posted a tweet saying he's "thankful" to be giving people laughter even if it means "being superimposed on the new variant." He added, "While we laugh, stay safe and stay healthy."
INTERNET
talentrecap.com

Omarion Responds to Omicron Comparison in Hilarious New PSA

Former The Masked Singer star Omarion took a funny approach to the internet’s recent confusion over his name. Some on social media have been making jokes comparing the singer to the Covid-19 Omicron variant. The B2K singer responded to the comparison in a series of three TikTok videos. Omarion...
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Omarion: ‘I Am an Artist, Not a COVID Variant’

In a follow-up TikTok, soundtracked by his 2005 hit “Touch,” the 37-year-old continues the gag. “While it’s important not to touch me and keep your distance, cause you know that’s how it’s supposed to be, you don’t need a negative test to dance to my music,” he says. The series of TikTok videos soon went viral amassing more than 100,000 views each. The humorous clips then made their way to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omarion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Grammy Awards#Dance#Covid#Tiktok
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen’s Son, Preston, 19, Towers Over Her During Night Out Together – Photos

Larsa Pippen’s 19-year-old son Preston towered over her as the two headed out in West Hollywood together for a fun night out. Larsa Pippen, 47, and her son, Preston, 19, headed out to Delilah in West Hollywood on Dec. 19 when they rocked head-to-toe matching monochromatic black outfits. We couldn’t help but notice how tall Preston is and he literally towered over his mom. The genes definitely run in the family considering Preston’s dad and Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, is also super tall.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
68K+
Followers
46K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy