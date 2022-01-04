ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

HDZero Full Steam ahead while DJI faltering?

By Ian Lewis
suasnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July 2019 FPV was turned on its head when completely out of the blue DJI released the Digital FPV system based on their Ocusync P1 technology. This system brought 720p FPV with variable latency as low as 28m in a simple-to-use off-the-shelf package. Out of the box, it wowed users...

www.suasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
suasnews.com

Be the First to See New Autel Robotics Drones at CES 2022

Versatile consumer drones, and 180km/h enterprise drone with 180 minute endurance. Washington, United States, January, 2022 – Autel Robotics will be showing three major drone product lines at CES 2022 and revealing the exclusive first public caged flight demonstrations of several eagerly-anticipated drones for consumers and enterprises. The products in the spotlight at CES are the consumer-focused EVO Nano series and EVO Lite series with the Autel Sky App, and the enterprise-targeted Dragonfish Series. In addition, visitors can participate in a twice-daily prize draw with a chance to win an Autel Robotics drone (tickets are available at Autel’s CES booth). Autel Robotics will be at CES 2022 from 5-8 January 2022 at LVCC Central Hall Booth #18416.
CELL PHONES
suasnews.com

U.S. autonomous drone maker Skydio announces new KeyFrame capability for breakthrough autonomous cinematography

Also launches Skydio 2+ with hardware enhancements and new Skydio Care protection plan. REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–Jan. 4, 2022. Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, today announced a new groundbreaking autonomous flight capability, Skydio KeyFrame. Skydio Keyframe is an AI skill that allows a user to design and capture smooth, complex camera moves with just a few taps. Skydio also announced the availability of Skydio 2+, a drone which builds on the industry-leading autonomy of the Skydio 2 drone with important hardware and software improvements. Effective today, Skydio is also offering a new, enhanced protection plan available to all Skydio 2+ users, Skydio Care.
ELECTRONICS
suasnews.com

SkyDrive unveils Ultra-compact emission-free flying vehicle at CES 2022

At CES (R) 2022 (Jan. 5-7), SkyDrive — a Tokyo-based aero tech startup — unveiled its ultra-light and compact flying vehicle, Model SD-03, that had completed testing for piloted flight. It is the first time for the company to showcase its full-scale SD-03 in countries other than Japan.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dji#Fpv#Digital#Bytefrost#Divimath Technology#Hdzero#Vtx#Runcam#Foxeer
notebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is allegedly revealed in full well ahead of its rumored release

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has appeared in new YouTube videos, the first of which is an unboxing followed by a short review of the long-awaited phone. However, rather than a usual suspect such as Lewis Hilsenteger or MKBHD, the vlogger in question is the Redditor u/UnknownWon. What makes this situation all the odder still is that the device in question has yet to be launched or released by its OEM.
RETAIL
investing.com

Australian Shares Falter in Shortened Session

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 was down 44.10 points or 0.59% to 7,469.30 in Friday’s deals amid much lighter than usual holiday volumes, with the market set to close two hours earlier than usual ahead of the New Year’s public holiday on Monday. ASX 200 Futures were 0.59%...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
suasnews.com

Doosan Mobility Innovation and 42air signs MOU for hydrogen-powered Fuel cell drone delivery service at CES 2022

Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) and 42air signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today at CES 2022 for a partnership to co-develop delivery services using hydrogen fuel cell unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). This agreement formalizes their mutual commitment and strengthens the future engagement of both parties in expanding hydrogen fuel cell drone operations in maritime drone delivery.
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

Launch of Airbus Atlantic, a new global player for aerostructures

Toulouse, 3 January 2022 – A wholly-owned Airbus subsidiary, Airbus Atlantic, a global player in the aerostructures field, was officially established on 1st January 2022. The new company groups the strengths, resources and skills of Airbus’s sites in Nantes and Montoir-de-Bretagne, the central functions associated with their activities, as well as the STELIA Aerospace sites worldwide.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
suasnews.com

Malaysian drone insurance company VStream Revolution is joining DLE to expand its global reach

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia– VStream Revolution is participating as the lates member to Drone Logistics Ecosystem to collaborate and support existing members in risk-assessment and insurance of their activities/operation in the drone delivery industry. They are one of the front-runners in the drone insurance business in Asia with experience in consulting of drone related projects across ASEAN region. AirGo Design and VStream Revolution are currently discussing potential collaboration on the implementation of a risk assessment program for AirGo’s standardised/smart DroneBox™ cargo delivery containers. VStream was invited by the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation in Malaysia to contribute to the devastating impact of lethal flash flood in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. They are spearheading the emergency response unit for the flood relief efforts by mobilising our drone team for aerial surveillance and monitoring critical locations for landslides and blocked access to roads and rivers due to blockages, as part of recovery efforts by the authorities.
TECHNOLOGY
suasnews.com

UK – Drones flying in the open category

The flying of any ‘drone’ or model aircraft in the UK is covered by Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Regulations. There are a basic set of regulations for flying unmanned aircraft within the UK. Operating within these limits will ensure you remain in the ‘Open Category’, meaning that you don’t need an authorisation from the CAA to fly. If you intend to operate outside any of these limits, you must first obtain an Operational Authorisation.
CELL PHONES
suasnews.com

Elroy Air – Mechanical Engineer, Robotics

At Elroy Air, we are building autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) cargo aircraft systems that will change the way the world moves goods. Transporting cargo by air has so much potential! It’s much faster than by land or sea, but before recent developments in perception, autonomy, electric powertrain and aerospace materials – air transport has remained expensive. We’re going to change that. And we’re solving big problems; the commercial express logistics industry worldwide needs faster + better transport and spends $140B annually, and our men and women in uniform need a reliable unmanned aerial cargo delivery system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
suasnews.com

Neuron leverages the Hedera Network for drone radar system in UK Government-sponsored trial

Neuron, a leader in aviation technology and air traffic critical national infrastructure, has leveraged the Hedera network, the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy, in a UK government-sponsored trial to demonstrate the capability to safely track the movements of military, enterprise, and government drones once out of visual line of sight. The trials, which took place at Port Montrose in Scotland on 29 April 2021, and at Cranfield University during October 2021, used sensors to track the drones, recording flight data via the Hedera Consensus Service. Over time, Neuron’s vision is to provide a decentralised platform for a range of mobility solutions including drones, air taxis, autonomous vehicles and ground robots. Neuron will do this by connecting sensors, vehicles and management systems to provide a trusted network which can be used for data sharing, record keeping and potentially even decision making.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy