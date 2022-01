It's hard to say goodbye to old friends, so here's a thought: don't do that. Instead of leaving them behind, bring them with you. Even when you start playing a different game. The New Vegas Companions mod transplants some of your favorite companions (though maybe not your most favorite companion) from Nevada into Fallout 4. And you don't even need to pick them up at the airport, though you will need to venture into another Fallout 4 mod, Project Mojave, to reach them.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO