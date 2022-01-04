ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booming economy faces risks

 4 days ago

FOX59

Economy adds 199,000 jobs as unemployment sinks to 3.9%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce. At the same time, Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department showed that the nation’s unemployment rate […]
BUSINESS
FOX59

US jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. […]
ECONOMY
Footwear News

A Federal Vaccine Mandate Could Worsen Labor Shortages Across Retail

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Friday to determine if the Biden administration can enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers as well as a vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers. If held up, the rule would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. According to surveys and experts, a federal vaccine mandate could exacerbate existing labor shortages across the industry for retailers who already have a shrinking pool of talent to choose from. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November at a rate of 3%. In retail, about...
RETAIL
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Analysis of the top geopolitical risks facing our world in 2022

Eurasia Group's president and founder, Ian Bremmer, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his annual list of top geopolitical risks the world faces this year. Risks include: China's COVID-19 policy, U.S-Russia relations, the U.S midterm election and more.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Big economies and markets fare well despite Covid but 2022 brings new risks

Despite dips and disruptions from new variants of Covid-19, 2021 turned out to be a relatively positive year for economies and markets in most parts of the world. Growth rose above its potential after the severe recession of 2020, and financial markets recovered robustly. This was especially the case in the US, where stock markets reached new highs, owing partly to the US Federal Reserve’s ultra-loose monetary policy (though central banks in other advanced economies pursued radically accommodative policies of their own).
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Gig economy faces uncertain impact from new tax reporting standards

No one likes paying taxes, but filing taxes is especially bothersome for gig workers. As independent contractors, they are required to keep track of their own incomes and make quarterly estimated payments, unlike most employees, and they pay double the tax rate employees pay for Social Security and Medicare because the companies they drive for don’t match their contributions.
INCOME TAX
omahanews.net

Inflation, Omicron major risks to Indian economy: RBI

Mumbai [India], December 29 (ANI): Inflation and COVID-19 new variant Omicron pose major challenges to the Indian economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday. In the Reserve Bank's latest Systemic Risk Survey (SRS), all broad categories of risks to the financial system - global; macroeconomic; financial market; institutional; and general - were perceived as 'medium' in magnitude, but risks arising on account of global and financial markets were rated higher than the rest.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Scholz faces a tough road reinventing the German economy

Looking beyond COVID, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government must reinvent the German economy. Labor market and social welfare reforms championed by Gerhard Schroder in 2003 unleashed market forces that made possible Angela Merkel’s growth and prosperity. One built on superior industrial engineering, manufacturing excellence and exports of autos, industrial machinery, robots and other engineering products and services to China and America.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Global economy to grow at least 4% in 2022 but risk remain

(Kitco News) -Economists and market analysts are describing 2022 as an inflection year as the global economy continues to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While down from the historic rise in 2021, global economic growth is still expected to be well above trend and support central banks as they look to tighten their ultra-accommodative monetary policies.
BUSINESS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Warehouse boom fueling West Valley economy

When a package is tracked online to see when it will arrive, most people think of the Postal Service or the courier bringing it to us. We probably won’t think of company warehouses or distribution centers in between. However, having an adequate supply chain network includes such facilities, and...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Investors warn Omicron, Fed are a risk in a 'growing but slowing' economy

Major indexes are poised to end the year boosted by the "Santa Claus Rally" effect, as the market shrugs off concerns associated with surging COVID-19 case numbers across the U.S. and the world. But according to NJ-based financial services firm Hennon & Walsh, the Omicron variant remains among the top...
MARKETS

