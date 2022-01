Who doesn’t like making money quickly? Penny stocks have become a go-to for day traders looking to capitalize on quick moves in the market. Even when stocks are down like they were this week, you’re sure to find at least a few cheap names that surge. One of the main trends acting as a catalyst for these moves is what’s known as a short squeeze. Today we take a closer look at a few high short interest stocks to watch under $5.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO