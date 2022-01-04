ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Jury in Colston statue trial urged to ‘be on the right side of history’

By Damien Gayle
The Guardian
 4 days ago

A jury has been urged to “be on the right side of history” by acquitting four defendants accused of criminal damage over the toppling of the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston.

In closing speeches at Bristol crown court on Tuesday, barristers for the accused argued that the statue, which stood over the multicultural south-west city for 125 years, was so indecent and potentially abusive that it constituted a crime.

“Make no mistake members of the jury, your decision is not just going to be felt in this court room or this city,” said Liam Walker QC, representing Sage Willoughby. “It will be reverberate around the world. I urge you all to be on the right side of history.”

Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, and Sage Willoughby, 22, are accused with “others unknown” of helping to tie ropes around the statue’s neck and using them to pull it from its plinth in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest on 7 June 2020.

They are on trial alongside Jake Skuse, 33, who is accused of helping roll it to Bristol harbour, where it was thrown into the River Avon. All have argued that their actions were justified by the offence the statue caused.

“Each of these defendants were on the right side of history, and I submit, they were also on the right side of the law,” said Walker. “Colston’s deeds may be historical, but the continued veneration of him in this city was not. The continued veneration of him in a vibrant multicultural city was an act of abuse.

“Colston’s statue normalised abuse. It condoned the shrugging acceptance of racism. It celebrated the achievements of a racist mass murderer. The continued existence of that statue was a racist hate crime.”

Defendants Rhian Graham (second from right) and Milo Ponsford (right) return to Bristol Crown Court after lunch on the closing day of arguments. Photograph: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Tom Wainwright, representing Ponsford, suggested that the historical significance, and hence the value, of the statue had been increased by its toppling – that rather than destroying history, those on trial had “created history”, while at the same time correcting the record on Colston’s crimes.

“You may think it would bring the criminal justice system into disrepute if a person were convicted of criminally damaging something by adding value to it, by improving it,” Wainwright said. “Ask yourselves: what value did this statue have before 7 June 2020, and what value does it have now?”

Closing for the crown, William Hughes QC told jurors that it was not Colston who was standing trial.

“We made it clear when we first addressed you at the start of this case that we didn’t dispute that Edward Colston’s history was awash with his hands-on involvement with the slave trade,” Hughes said.

“You have heard detailed, highly emotive evidence in that regard from David Olusoga. We are not apologists for Edward Colston but he and those of his ilk are not on trial.”

Hughes said that despite the wide-ranging evidence heard of Colston’s, and Bristol’s, involvement in the slave trade; the impact of the statue on the city’s current black residents; and the failure of local politicians to take action, the trial was “not a public inquiry”, not about politics or emotions.

“This trial is about cold hard facts and it is fundamentally about the rule of law,” Hughes said. “If we can simply pull down what offends us regardless of the views of others then what statues, institutions or buildings are next, you might ask.”

Skuse, Graham, Ponsford and Willoughby all deny criminal damage. The trial continues.

hypebeast.com

BLM Protestors Who Toppled Colston Statue Are Found Not Guilty

The graffitied monument has since been moved to Bristol’s M Shed museum. The four people accused of toppling the divisive Edward Colston statue have been cleared of all charges. Back in June 2020, a group of protestors in Bristol toppled a monument depicting the former English merchant-turned-philanthropist, who was...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Damaging public property ‘will never be acceptable’ in Britain – Grant Shapps

Britain is not a country where “destroying public property can ever be acceptable”, a Government minister has said, after four people were cleared of tearing down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claimed that new powers drafted into the Police Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will close a “potential loophole” limiting the prosecution of people who damage memorials.Only four people – Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, and Sage Willoughby, 22 and Jake Skuse, 33 – were prosecuted for pulling the statue down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 2020, despite...
U.K.
KIRO 7 Seattle

4 acquitted in toppling of British slave trader statue

LONDON — (AP) — Four anti-racism demonstrators were cleared Wednesday of criminal damage in the toppling of a statue of a 17th-century slave trader during a Black Lives Matter protest in southwestern England. Protesters used ropes to pull down the bronze statue of Edward Colston and dump it...
ADVOCACY
Telegraph

‘Colston four’ walk free as jury finds no crime was committed in toppling statue

Four Black Lives Matter activists who openly admitted toppling the statue of Edward Colston walked free from court after a jury agreed that they had committed no crime. The three men and one woman - dubbed the Colston Four - were acquitted of criminal damage after opting for a jury trial and arguing that pulling down the bronze statue in Bristol and rolling it into a harbour was justified.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Philanthropic society faces calls to disband after Colston statue verdict

A Bristol philanthropic organisation is facing calls to disband after its attempts to dilute new wording for a plaque on the statue of slave trader Edward Colston were aired in court.During the trial of four people charged with criminal damage for toppling the statue, it was alleged the Society of Merchant Venturers disrupted the democratic process by proposing its own wording.Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, and Sage Willoughby, 22, and Jake Skuse, 33, were cleared of wrongdoing by a jury at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday.The jury heard the statue was erected in 1895 – 170 years after Colston’s...
CHARITIES
AFP

War of words breaks out after UK statue acquittal

Britain should resist efforts to "bowdlerise" its colonial past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday after four protesters were cleared of criminal damage for pulling down a statue of a notorious slave trader. Johnson declined to comment on the specifics of Wednesday's jury verdict, following the 2020 attack on the statue of Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in the western city of Bristol. "But what I would say is that my feeling is that we have a complex historical legacy all around us, and it reflects our history in all its diversity, for good or ill," he told reporters. "What you can't do is go around seeking retrospectively to change our history or to bowdlerise it or edit it in retrospect.
U.K.
The Guardian

Path of resistance: a timeline of protest against Edward Colston

1636: Edward Colston is born into a merchant family in Bristol. In 1680 he becomes becomes a leading shareholder in the Royal African Company, which has a monopoly in the trade in enslaved people. He dies in 1721, having donated about £70,000 – equivalent to millions in today’s money – to Bristol, helping to establish a number of the city’s oldest institutions.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

How Edward Colston is being erased from Bristol: Name of slave trader is removed from dozens of schools, concert venues and pubs in wake of BLM protests that saw toppling of his statue

The name of slave trader Edward Colston has been removed from dozens of schools, concert venues and pubs in Bristol following a Black Lives Matter protest that saw his statue toppled. Colston, who served as deputy governor of the Royal African Company, was once celebrated as Bristol's greatest son and...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Rees-Mogg defends jury system as Tory MPs raise concerns following Colston trial

Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended the jury system as one of the UK’s “greatest monuments” after criticism from Conservative MPs that the Colston statue trial in Bristol could result in the future “defacement” of public monuments.The Commons Leader defended the verdict of a jury who cleared four people of criminal damage over toppling the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol and throwing it in the harbour.The bronze memorial to the 17th century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 2020, before being rolled into the water.Mr Rees-Mogg told MPs: “I don’t think...
POLITICS
The Tab

‘Colston four’ who helped tear down slave trader’s statue cleared of all charges

Four people have been cleared of criminal damage in helping to pull down the statue of Edward Colston during a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020. Nicknamed the “Colston four”, Sage Willoughby, Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford and Jake Skuse are the only people to have stood trial for the destruction of the slave trader’s statue. They were found not guilty by a jury after three hours of deliberation.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Tory MP Robert Jenrick claims court’s Colston statue verdict ‘undermines rule of law’

A Conservative MP has hit out at the courts after anti-racism protesters who toppled the statue of a slave trader were found to have committed no crime.Robert Jenrick, who acted unlawfully as a minister, said the decision to acquit four people of criminal damage would "undermine the rule of law".As communities secretary Robert Jenrick was found to have broken the law by approving a £1 billion luxury development for a Tory donor. He left government last year, sacked in a reshuffle.The statue of Edward Colston was pulled down during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol. All four defendants...
POLITICS
