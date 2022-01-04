Watch live: Senate GOP leaders hold press conference

Extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was back tweeting on Thursday, just days after her personal account was banned and she demanded a GOP boycott of the platform. The conspiracy theorist used her congressional account for the first time since Dec. 24 to accuse Democrats and the media of overhyping the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

