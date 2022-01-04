ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Drew O'Connor: Added to protocols list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

O'Connor entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. O'Connor will need...

www.cbssports.com

prohockeyrumors.com

Penguins Place Bryan Rust And Brock McGinn In COVID Protocol

The Penguins are looking for their 11th straight victory today against Dallas but they will be without a pair of forwards for this one as the team announced (Twitter link) that wingers Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn have been placed in COVID protocol. Head coach Mike Sullivan clarified that McGinn tested positive yesterday while Rust tested positive this morning.
NHL
bardown.com

Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco: Added to protocols list

Capobianco entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Friday. Capobianco will need to submit two negative COVID-19 tests before returning to action, so he'll miss Saturday's game versus Nashville at a minimum. Capobianco's only picked up five points while posting a minus-8 rating through 15 contests this campaign, so his absence will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles.
NHL
INFORUM

Wild beat Bruins to snap losing streak, lose Kirill Kaprizov in process

BOSTON — The good news for the Minnesota Wild? They are finally off the schneid. After going nearly a month without a victory — various postponements due to COVID-19 played a big role — the Wild earned a gutsy 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Slater Koekkoek: Added to protocols list

Koekkoek entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Saturday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports. Koekkoek was one of five Oilers skaters that entered the league's virus protocols Saturday. He'll need to submit two negative COVID-19 tests before rejoining his teammates.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Game-time decision Thursday

Stamkos (undisclosed) was designated as a game-time call for Thursday's contest with Calgary, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Stamkos has averaged 19:06 of ice time, 4:09 during the power play and logged five goals and 11 assists through his 14 appearances since the end of November. If 31-year-old is unable to play, Corey Perry could see an expanded role.
NHL
abc23.com

Deonte Johson Added to Covid List

Bad news for the Steelers, which just broke today ahead of the must win game in Baltimore Sun. Wideout Deonte Johnson has been put on the reserve COVID list, along with rookie center Kendrick Green. This is going to make it extremely difficult for either to clear in order to...
NFL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Makes hats drop

Landeskog scored three goals on five shots, two on the power play, and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Jets. Landeskog recorded his fourth career hat trick. The first of his three scores, early in the second period, turned out to be the game-winner for the Avalanche, who have won 10 consecutive at home. Colorado's top line starred in this game. Along with Landeskog's four points, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists, while Mikko Rantanen chipped in with a tally and two helpers. Landeskog has points in 13 straight games played, compiling seven goals and 12 assists during that run.
NHL

