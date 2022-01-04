ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Returning against Bolts

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kukan (wrist) will be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter...

www.cbssports.com

clevelandmonsters.com

Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to Monsters

The AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to the Monsters. In one appearance for Columbus this season, Christiansen posted an even rating and added 5-13-18 with 17 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 21 appearances for the Monsters this year.
NHL
Reuters

Devils knock off struggling Blue Jackets

Jesper Bratt scored a power-play goal early in the third period and Mackenzie Blackwood made 31 saves to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night in Newark, N.J. Bratt also had an assist on Tomas Tatar’s second goal in as many...
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Gamethread #32: Blue Jackets at Devils

Here are your Columbus Blue Jackets lines. I...don’t hate this lineup? Nice to see Jake Christiansen make his NHL debut, while Jake Voracek plays his 1000th game. Mackenzie Blackwood starts in net for New Jersey, and captain Nico Hischier returns to the lineup after missing one game. Let’s go,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Good to go Saturday

Chinakhov (undisclosed) is in Saturday's lineup against New Jersey, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Chinakhov missed Friday's practice but it appears to have been a minor issue. The 21-year-old rookie has four points in 21 games but he's currently riding a 14-game scoreless streak.
NHL
Person
Zach Werenski
Person
Dean Kukan
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get Devils in a return matchup at Nationwide Arena

BLUE JACKETS (15-16-1) vs. DEVILS (14-16-5) Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen has likened showing up to work each day right now to Forrest Gump, in that he never knows what he's going to get from an injury and health standpoint when he arrives at the rink each day. But...
NHL
#Bolts#Dallas#Blue Jackets
NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Game-time call

Sillinger (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with New Jersey, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. Coach Brad Larsen is confident Sillinger will be able to play Thursday, but the 18-year-old rookie's status versus the Devils' nonetheless won't become official until the Blue Jackets take the ice for pregame warmups. Sillinger's picked up 11 points while posting a minus-11 rating through 31 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Wins still elusive

Korpisalo made 25 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday. He allowed two goals, which were a fraction of the number he allowed (seven) Tuesday night to the Lightning. Korpisalo hasn't seen much action over the last two months, in part due to a short stay on injured reserve and in part due to COVID-19 protocols. And his game has been rusty -- he last won Nov. 22 against the Sabres and is 1-4-0 in seven appearances (five starts) since Nov. 3. Thursday was a strong outing for Korpisalo, but we have a hard time recommending him until he gets his game back into a groove.
NHL

