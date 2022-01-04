Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan: Returning against Bolts

Korpisalo made 25 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday. He allowed two goals, which were a fraction of the number he allowed (seven) Tuesday night to the Lightning. Korpisalo hasn't seen much action over the last two months, in part due to a short stay on injured reserve and in part due to COVID-19 protocols. And his game has been rusty -- he last won Nov. 22 against the Sabres and is 1-4-0 in seven appearances (five starts) since Nov. 3. Thursday was a strong outing for Korpisalo, but we have a hard time recommending him until he gets his game back into a groove.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO