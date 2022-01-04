ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Unlikely to play Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Verhaeghe (undisclosed) was designated as a game-time decision...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Chris Jones has $1.25 million on the line in Week 18 vs. Broncos and here's why

The final week of the NFL regular season features games that are both incredibly interesting and meaningless. We usually see a few fun "win and you're in" situations, but there are other matchups where a powerhouse will rest starters against a lesser divisional opponent as they prepare for the postseason. There's another wrinkle to the final game of the season, however, and that's incentives.
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Bears make decision on former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields

A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
NFL
Detroit News

Bruce set to make history on Red Wings' radio broadcast

Detroit — Sure there were a few butterflies Saturday afternoon, looking ahead to the evening's Red Wings' game, but Daniella Bruce wasn't worried about it. Bruce will make history Saturday evening, becoming the first woman to be on any Wings' broadcast, being Ken Kal's color analyst. Paul Woods will not be available either Saturday or Sunday because of COVID-19.
NHL
bardown.com

Crosby pulled off the most wholesome move of the NHL season on Thursday night

Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Unlikely to play Saturday

Anderson (back) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Clippers. Anderson continues to deal with back soreness, and it's unlikely that he'll be able to return Saturday. If he remains out, Killian Tillie, Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama should see additional work.
NBA
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL

