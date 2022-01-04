Penguins' Anthony Angello: Returned to AHL affiliate

BLUES After a 6-4 win over division-rival Minnesota Wild in the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the St. Louis Blues look to keep collecting points as they travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The cold didn’t seem bother the Blues too much – they brought some serious heat to both the...
The Penguins acquired Nylander from Chicago on Wednesday in exchange for Sam Lafferty. Nylander has recorded eight goals and four assists in 23 AHL games this season. Injuries sidelined him for all of last season after a productive 2019-20 campaign in which he had 10 goals and 16 assists for the Blackhawks. It's unclear whether the 23-year-old will join the Penguins soon or play with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a while.
The Penguins have traded Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Alex Nylander.
The 23-year-old Nylander is signed through the end of the season and is making over $874,000.
Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
Backup goalie Casey DeSmith didn’t play well for the second game in a row, but this time Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan could go to Tristan Jarry in relief. Jarry stopped all 13 shots. Sidney Crosby was flying, and linemates Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel kept up the pace.
The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
Gardner was allocated to AHL Texas on Tuesday. Gardner has not made an NHL appearance this season. The 25-year-old played 28 contests for the Stars in the 2020-21 season, he averaged 9:57 of ice time and recorded two points. The center will reprise his role with AHL Texas where has logged two points over 20 performances this season.
Lind was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Tuesday, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. The Kraken are off until Monday versus the Avalanche, so Lind will head to the minors for now. Look for the 23-year-old winger to be recalled prior to puck drop against Colorado.
Slavin joined AHL Rockford on Tuesday, per Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site. Slavin tallied an assist in his first NHL appearance of the 2021-22 season but was held without a point in the nine games afterward. He will rejoin the ranks of AHL Rockford, where he has recorded four goals and four assists through 16 outings this season.
