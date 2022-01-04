Penguins' Anthony Angello: Returned to AHL affiliate

The Penguins acquired Nylander from Chicago on Wednesday in exchange for Sam Lafferty. Nylander has recorded eight goals and four assists in 23 AHL games this season. Injuries sidelined him for all of last season after a productive 2019-20 campaign in which he had 10 goals and 16 assists for the Blackhawks. It's unclear whether the 23-year-old will join the Penguins soon or play with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a while.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO