ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Anthony Angello: Returned to AHL affiliate

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Angello was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday. Brian Boyle...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ozarkradionews.com

BLUES AT PENGUINS

BLUES After a 6-4 win over division-rival Minnesota Wild in the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the St. Louis Blues look to keep collecting points as they travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The cold didn’t seem bother the Blues too much – they brought some serious heat to both the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Alexander Nylander: Dealt to Penguins

The Penguins acquired Nylander from Chicago on Wednesday in exchange for Sam Lafferty. Nylander has recorded eight goals and four assists in 23 AHL games this season. Injuries sidelined him for all of last season after a productive 2019-20 campaign in which he had 10 goals and 16 assists for the Blackhawks. It's unclear whether the 23-year-old will join the Penguins soon or play with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a while.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Boyle
Person
Anthony Angello
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Rust Trade, Backup Goalie Options & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins and Veteran Forward Not Talking...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

OK Daily: Rask Signs PTO, Penguins Win Nine in a Row, Reaves to Return

The Vegas Golden Knights will welcome back Ryan Reaves and Gerard Gallant Thursday night as the team takes on the New York Rangers at home. It will also be Pride Night for the Vegas Golden Knights organization. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins are on a roll, Nikita Kucherov, and Tuukka Rask...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Pittsburgh#Ahl Wilkes Barre Scranton
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Rhett Gardner: Assigned to AHL affiliate

Gardner was allocated to AHL Texas on Tuesday. Gardner has not made an NHL appearance this season. The 25-year-old played 28 contests for the Stars in the 2020-21 season, he averaged 9:57 of ice time and recorded two points. The center will reprise his role with AHL Texas where has logged two points over 20 performances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Kole Lind: Sent to AHL affiliate

Lind was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Tuesday, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. The Kraken are off until Monday versus the Avalanche, so Lind will head to the minors for now. Look for the 23-year-old winger to be recalled prior to puck drop against Colorado.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Josiah Slavin: Assigned to AHL affiliate

Slavin joined AHL Rockford on Tuesday, per Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site. Slavin tallied an assist in his first NHL appearance of the 2021-22 season but was held without a point in the nine games afterward. He will rejoin the ranks of AHL Rockford, where he has recorded four goals and four assists through 16 outings this season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy