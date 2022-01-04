ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown school board director raises $20,000 for high school weight rooms by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro; says it was ‘awesome feeling’

By Molly Bilinski, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

As the sun was rising on Christmas Day, Nick Miller was summitting the world’s tallest free-standing mountain, more than 7,500 miles away from his Lehigh Valley home.

“It was amazing,” Miller said. “They wake you up 11:30 at night and climb throughout the night, and you actually summit when the sunrise is coming up, which is pretty awesome.”

Miller, 27, who was vice president of the Allentown School Board last year, spent his holiday in Tanzania in east Africa, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. The climb was part of a fundraising effort to refurbish the weight rooms at Allen and Dieruff high schools, which Miller says are in desperate need of updates and new equipment.

The Allentown School District has $400 million in building deficiencies it needs to address. In November, school officials announced the district received $100 million from the American Rescue Plan, of which $34 million has been earmarked for building and facility upgrades.

Much of the equipment and weights, from the 1980s and 1990s, are rusted and falling apart, Miller said.

The trip up the 20,000-foot mountain took six days, with another two for the descent, he said, adding that he faced a handful of challenges.

“I actually had some extreme altitude sickness throughout the way, starting day four,” Miller said. “And that’s fever, throbbing headache, vomiting and the like. So, that added another challenge to the entire climb, and then you’re dealing with the weather and wind chill puts it in negative degrees.”

Sustained winds of 30 mph and single-digit temperatures were just another factor to overcome, he added.

“But, you know, you have three hours or four hours of sleep from the night before, and you’re just pushing on one foot one foot after another,” Miller said.

Asked how it felt to summit the mountain, he said the accomplishment was two-fold, as the effort raised almost all of the fundraiser’s $24,000 goal.

“It’s definitely a sweet feeling, being at the top of Kilimanjaro — it’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” Miller said. “And to finally be make it through all those different challenges and to make it to the top, it was an awesome feeling.”

Donations are being collected until the end of the month through the Allentown School District Foundation.

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

‘You are not the only one that gets train fever at Christmas’: Readers share stories of treasured trains

The Christmas Day column about our treasured 71-year-old Lionel train — and how it reminds me of my grandfather — was one of my favorites. It was a hit with readers, too. I heard from about 30 people who told me how my story rekindled memories of their childhood. A few said they were moved to tears. Some offered stories and photos of their cherished trains, and the parents and grandparents who ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

Are snow days gone? Some Lehigh Valley students had virtual school Friday, and it may be the new norm

As the Lehigh Valley saw its first major snowfall, dumping between 2-4 inches of snow across the region Friday, school districts grappled with how to respond. Two-hour delay? Remote instruction? Or just cancel classes entirely? Most Lehigh Valley school districts decided to close school buildings Friday, but they varied on the choice of whether to require remote learning. Snow day choices have ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Morning Call

‘Now they’re hooked’: A sold-out event and a Nazareth business opening a second location shows the Lehigh Valley’s botanic boom isn’t fading

A plant bingo Saturday in Richlandtown features a rare and expensive plant — a large variegated monstera. And it has sold out 300 tickets. “I think people are definitely still interested in plants, and I think now a lot of people have big collections,” said Erin Volovnik, co-owner of Just One More Plant, 585 S. West End Blvd. in Quakertown, the shop hosting the event. “So, now they’re hooked ...
NAZARETH, PA
The Morning Call

Easton girls wrestling makes history; Easton boys stay unbeaten

About an hour before Nolan Krazer picked up a pin in Easton’s nonleague match Friday with visiting Delaware Valley, younger sister Aubre started a historic night for the Red Rovers girls program. The freshman 106-pounder record the first takedown in the program’s first dual meet. More than a minute, Krazer had the program’s first win and pin at 106 pounds. Easton teammates Adele Martin, ...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy