Allentown school board director raises $20,000 for high school weight rooms by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro; says it was ‘awesome feeling’

As the sun was rising on Christmas Day, Nick Miller was summitting the world’s tallest free-standing mountain, more than 7,500 miles away from his Lehigh Valley home.

“It was amazing,” Miller said. “They wake you up 11:30 at night and climb throughout the night, and you actually summit when the sunrise is coming up, which is pretty awesome.”

Miller, 27, who was vice president of the Allentown School Board last year, spent his holiday in Tanzania in east Africa, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. The climb was part of a fundraising effort to refurbish the weight rooms at Allen and Dieruff high schools, which Miller says are in desperate need of updates and new equipment.

The Allentown School District has $400 million in building deficiencies it needs to address. In November, school officials announced the district received $100 million from the American Rescue Plan, of which $34 million has been earmarked for building and facility upgrades.

Much of the equipment and weights, from the 1980s and 1990s, are rusted and falling apart, Miller said.

The trip up the 20,000-foot mountain took six days, with another two for the descent, he said, adding that he faced a handful of challenges.

“I actually had some extreme altitude sickness throughout the way, starting day four,” Miller said. “And that’s fever, throbbing headache, vomiting and the like. So, that added another challenge to the entire climb, and then you’re dealing with the weather and wind chill puts it in negative degrees.”

Sustained winds of 30 mph and single-digit temperatures were just another factor to overcome, he added.

“But, you know, you have three hours or four hours of sleep from the night before, and you’re just pushing on one foot one foot after another,” Miller said.

Asked how it felt to summit the mountain, he said the accomplishment was two-fold, as the effort raised almost all of the fundraiser’s $24,000 goal.

“It’s definitely a sweet feeling, being at the top of Kilimanjaro — it’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” Miller said. “And to finally be make it through all those different challenges and to make it to the top, it was an awesome feeling.”

Donations are being collected until the end of the month through the Allentown School District Foundation.

