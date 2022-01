Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had been a top ten name on our system on December 20th. It was also a top name of ours the Friday before that, on December 17th, alongside Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Shares of both companies spiked this week on excitement about electric vehicles. In Tesla’s case, the excitement was about its huge Q4 vehicle delivery numbers; in Ford’s case, it was due to the news that the company was doubling manufacturing capacity for its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to 150K vehicles a year by mid-2023 in response to high customer demand.

