Joe Biden Covid address today LIVE – President giving speech on Omicron spread as disapproval rate hits new high

JOE Biden gave an address the nation on the spread of Omicron from the White House on Tuesday.

President Biden was scheduled to give a White House address on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after he and Vice President Kamala Harris met with the administration's Covid response team.

Biden's brief remarks gave an update on the national fight against Covid, while also stressing the importance of vaccines, booster shots, and masks.

The speech comes as the president's disapproval rating hit a new high this week.

A CNBC poll found 56 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as he nears the end of his first year in the Oval Office.

What did President Biden say?

Student loans

A pause on student loan payments was set to expire on January 31, 2022, but now it will continue until at least May 1 as the Omicron Covid variant rages in the US.

Interest rates will remain at 0 percent, and debt collection efforts will also remain suspended, according to the Washington Post.

Free at-home tests starting January

“Starting next month, private insurance will cover at home testing,” Biden said during a speech in December.

He said that people would be able to order tests online and get reimbursed by their insurance.

The federal government will purchase one half billion additional at home rapid tests, Biden said during his previous speech.

'Please take advantage of what's available'

President Biden on treatments

President Biden also spoke of the Pfizer pill that has been developed to fight Covid infections.

He said he is directing his team to work with Pfizer to double the government's current order of the treatment.

Biden on testing

"We are making improvements," President Biden claimed about testing capacity.

He told Americans to Google to find Covid testing sites nearby.

Funding for schools

President Biden also asked schools to use the extra funding they were given to help protect kids in schools as Covid rages.

He made it clear he wants schools to remain open.

Masks up

President Biden also urged parents to wear masks in public to protect their children during his remarks on Tuesday afternoon.

Some children are too young to get vaccinated.

Why does President Biden cough so much?

Biden has said that he suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is more commonly known as acid reflux.

He was noticeably coughing during a speech on December 21, 2021 about the Omicron variant.

Biden’s cough raises concerns

Previously, President Biden repeatedly coughed and cleared his throat while asking Americans to “mask up” during his first 100 days in office.

Biden cleared his throat several times during a December 15 speech as he alluded to Trump‘s refusal to accept defeat.

He was also seen coughing during his speech about the Covid variant Omicron on December 21, 2021.

Is Jen Psaki leaving the White House?

In May 2021, Psaki confirmed she intended on leaving the White House in 2022.

Speaking on The Axe Files podcast, Psaki said: “I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now.”

The communications expert told CNN’s David Axelrod the Biden administration was made aware of this beforehand.

Press briefing after speech

Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to give a press briefing after President Biden's speech.

President Biden is expected to speak about the national fight against Covid.

President Biden's approval rating

Covid measures

