Naples, FL

Necropsy results on Eko, Naples Zoo tiger, released

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
The results of a necropsy performed on Eko, the Malayan tiger killed last week by a Collier County deputy, were released on Tuesday.

Staff veterinarian Dr. Kelsie Stovall's report shows the tiger died due to internal bleeding caused by the gunshot fired into the animal.

"A wound from a 9 mm bullet was traced from the left shoulder through the thoracic wall and into the great vessels at the base of the heart," the report reads. "Multiple vessels were severely lacerated, leading to significant internal bleeding within the thorax and pericardium. The bullet was recovered from the thoracic cavity.

“The severities of the lacerations indicate that he expired quickly," Stovall said.

Deputies responded to the tiger enclosure of the zoo on Dec. 29 to assist 26-year-old cleaning worker River Rosenquist, whose arm was clamped in the tiger's jaws .

Investigators believe Rosenquist was feeding or petting the animal. Zoo officials say had neither permission nor authorization to be near the tiger enclosures.

The responding deputies tried to kick at the enclosure in an attempt to get Eko to release his grip before one deputy ultimately fired their weapon at the tiger.

The zoo was closed Dec. 30 before reopening to the public the following day.

"Naples Zoo is continuing to ask for respect for their staff as they continue to work through this tragedy," Courtney Jolly of the zoo said in a statement.

Comments / 14

BindiAtTheBeach
4d ago

I hope he had an arm or two in his stomach. They should've shot the person who shouldn't have been in there instead of the tiger who defending it's tiny little territory. Period.

Reply(1)
14
Eve Palfy Escobar
4d ago

why just don't use teaser on a tiger, is not his fault he go to the unauthorized area 🤔. He was looking for the problem. He has to know better 😔 he can't go there. Why is was necessary for killing the tiger 🐅 😒 😡

Reply(1)
11
remain anonymous
4d ago

that person should be fired from his job !!! HE was clearly in the WRONG!!! Poor Eko 🐅🙏🕊

Reply
9
 

Pets & Animals
