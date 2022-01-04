5 tips to protect people and equipment from damage in your plant

Pressure washers can be a godsend when it comes to cleaning a wide range of items, whether it’s mildew-covered patio tiles and stained garden benches or cars, bicycles and climbing frames.We had at our disposal an abundance of surfaces to challenge the toughest of pressure washers out there, to discover the best on the market.We extensively tested a range of pressure washers out on garden furniture marked with oily barbecue-related stains, mildew-covered patio tiles, bicycles caked with two years’ worth of mud, and a prized car in need of a deep (albeit delicate) clean.Looking at everything from assembly to ease...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO