ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

5 tips to protect people and equipment from damage in your plant

By Devin Partida
ishn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafety is a complex process with countless approaches, but all of them should take advantage of a few core safety tips that can save lives and gear around the workplace. Thousands of workplace accidents occur every year. Some are minor and others are fatal, but many are preventable. Every...

www.ishn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIVI-TV

Protect your home from winter fire hazards

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Structure fires are on the rise in Twin Falls. This time of year, officials say they experience an increase in house fire calls. According to the National Fire Protection Association, December through February are the peak months for heating-related fires. “Every year around this time...
TWIN FALLS, ID
World Economic Forum

This tech could protect your home from wildfires

Climate technology attracted more than $34 billion VC investment in 2021, according to PitchBook. Extreme weather events like forest fires are fuelling demand for better ways to protect our homes. Gels, foams, foil wraps and drones are some of the wildfire fighting innovations currently in use. How can we protect...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Equipment#Plant#Amputation#Maintenance
QSR magazine

The Keys to Protecting Electronic Equipment in a Restaurant

With quick-serve restaurants navigating labor and supply chain shortages stemming from the pandemic, on-site technology solutions have taken on increased importance in preserving business continuity and ensuring a seamless customer experience. Therefore, the consistent performance of POS systems, ordering kiosks, digital menu boards, refrigeration temperature monitors, kitchen printers, security cameras, and countless other pieces of connected, electric equipment are critical to business success. While people and products are necessary for operation, quick-service restaurants that lack the ability to keep inventory at required temperatures, fulfill orders in an organized and timely manner, and receive and process payments in a digitally optimized fashion are doomed to fail in today’s fast paced environment.
TECHNOLOGY
cw39.com

FREEZE WATCH: Prepare and Protect the Four P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants!

HOUSTON (KIAH)–Some southeast Texas residents can expect freezing conditions Saturday night as a strong cold front ushers in colder air. Cold weather can pose a danger to the health and safety of Houston residents and proper care should be taken to reduce exposure to these conditions. Now is a good time prepare and to Protect the Four ‘P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants! Here’s how:
HOUSTON, TX
kezi.com

Protect your home's pipes from freezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. — Freezing temperatures are on the way. As you prepare, don’t forget about your water pipes. Jaymee Cuti of the Portland Water Bureau has actions we can take on the inside and outside of our homes. “A couple of things that people can do are wrap...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WTOK-TV

Protecting plants and pets in cold weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s important to remember to protect your plants and pets during cold temperatures. Pets exposed to temperatures in the low teens or single digits for prolonged periods can get frostbite on their feet or the tips of their ears. It is advised that you move...
MERIDIAN, MS
ourcommunitynow.com

Tips to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing

Homeowners and apartment dwellers, here's how you can prevent pipes from freezing. If you just aren't familiar with preparing your home or apartment for winter, listen up! We've got some top tips to help you keep your water pipes from freezing and, ultimately, avoid a costly plumbing repair!. When water...
HOME & GARDEN
Morning Sun

Snow and ice tips to protect your yard this winter

Here are some ideas about how to best treat your yard and plants in cold months, from the TurfMutt Foundation. • Stop trimming your lawn once it freezes. Trim your grass to the height recommended for your lawn variety before it freezes. Cutting your grass too short can leave it dry and exposes it to the elements, not to mention insects and disease.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

7 best pressure washers to clean cars, bikes and garden furniture

Pressure washers can be a godsend when it comes to cleaning a wide range of items, whether it’s mildew-covered patio tiles and stained garden benches or cars, bicycles and climbing frames.We had at our disposal an abundance of surfaces to challenge the toughest of pressure washers out there, to discover the best on the market.We extensively tested a range of pressure washers out on garden furniture marked with oily barbecue-related stains, mildew-covered patio tiles, bicycles caked with two years’ worth of mud, and a prized car in need of a deep (albeit delicate) clean.Looking at everything from assembly to ease...
HOME & GARDEN
ABC 4

Tips on taking care of your plants

This segment is for all of our plant lovers out there! Mother-daughter duo, Rachel Winebrenne and Susan Hardman, joined us on the show today to share some tips on how to keep those plants alive during the cold winter. The most important things to consider when it comes to plants...
GARDENING
dixonpilot.com

Best Tips for Maintaining Your Lab Equipment

Keeping your lab equipment safe and undamaged is important in any laboratory. This involves thorough equipment inspections and maintenance. Find out some of these best tips for maintaining your lab equipment to keep your lab running smoothly and safely. Keep It Clean. Cleaning laboratory equipment is a delicate yet crucial...
ENGINEERING
yankodesign.com

Affordable solar homes – a solution for homeowner poverty & net-zero housing!

Net-zero architecture is what will reduce emissions from the construction industry on a large scale. But make it inclusive as well as scalable and you also get a solution that can lift homeowners out of poverty while building a community! Created for that very purpose, these solar homes are aiming to help solve both the global housing and climate crises with one design. The houses produce their energy, harvest 100% of the rainwater, clean their sewage, and also have the potential to grow their own food!
ECONOMY
ishn.com

How can we protect critical infrastructure sectors?

Cybersecurity is one of the most crucial workplace safety considerations today. As businesses implement more digital technologies, cyberattacks become more likely and potentially damaging. This trend is particularly concerning for critical infrastructure. The recent Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack revealed how vulnerable critical infrastructure is to cyberthreats. While this incident cost...
ECONOMY
ishn.com

Petzl’s ASAP fall arrester provides crucial backup system with many benefits

Every year, OSHA announces its top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards, and fall protection has remained at the top of that list for 11 years in a row, including the most recent preliminary data released by the agency in October for fiscal year 2021.1 Falls remain the leading cause of fatal injuries in the workplace.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy