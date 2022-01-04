5 tips to protect people and equipment from damage in your plant

With quick-serve restaurants navigating labor and supply chain shortages stemming from the pandemic, on-site technology solutions have taken on increased importance in preserving business continuity and ensuring a seamless customer experience. Therefore, the consistent performance of POS systems, ordering kiosks, digital menu boards, refrigeration temperature monitors, kitchen printers, security cameras, and countless other pieces of connected, electric equipment are critical to business success. While people and products are necessary for operation, quick-service restaurants that lack the ability to keep inventory at required temperatures, fulfill orders in an organized and timely manner, and receive and process payments in a digitally optimized fashion are doomed to fail in today’s fast paced environment.
