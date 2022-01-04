ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

UD gives update about spring semester

By Katie Shatsby
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton will begin its spring semester in person on Jan. 10.

According to a statement from UD, certain requirements and protocols will be adjusted to address current conditions associated with the omicron variant and the continued impact of the delta variant.

UD stated their choice to start the semester in person is affected by how crucial in-person learning is to both student well-being and academic success. UD said the university is well-positioned to sustain in-person learning due to classroom safety protocols, masking of students and instructors as well as high vaccination rates.

UD urged the university’s community to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get either a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot. People within the UD community can report vaccination or booster status using its confidential links to help track the level of immunity within the college.

UD also asked that people stay home if they are experiencing COVID symptoms and get tested. The university asked those who test positive to take proper steps to limit the spread to others and to report it to the university.

In regard to on-campus events, UD said that all attendees must wear face coverings throughout events. No food or drink will be permitted at on-campus events. Some events may also be modified or rescheduled for later in the semester.

The university reminded students of the COVID-19 Student Agreement and that they must still comply with the provisions and requirements of it.

Community Policy