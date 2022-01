With CES 2022 about to begin, MSI has introduced its latest laptops for gamers and content creators alike. The new laptops come with new Intel processors and improved NVIDIA graphics, along with some other improvements. MSI touts up to 40% higher CPU performance in its new laptops, no doubt thanks to the new 12th-generation Intel Core processors. For graphics, the laptops come with NVIDIA’s new Ti graphics card including the top-tier RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, which promises higher performance than a desktop Titan RTX.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO