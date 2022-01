Developer Drinkbox Studios impressed quite a few players when it released Guacamelee, an exploratory beat ’em up game starring a buff luchador, back in 2013. In fact, it proved popular enough that it would eventually spawn a sequel as well as a few crossover appearances in other indie games. Now, Drinkbox Studios hopes to hit it big again with Nobody Saves the World, a co-op action RPG starring “nobodies” who boast numerous transformations. The developers initially aimed to release the game in 2021, but ended up delaying it to 2022 without specifying a more specific release date at the time. That all changes now, as Drinkbox Studios just revealed that Nobody Saves the World will see a release on January 18.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO