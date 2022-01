In Louisiana, we're known for being able to throw down in the kitchen. This is one recipe you're doing to want to commit to memory because it's fast, easy, and GOOD!. Everyone has a go-to recipe in their back pocket and mine is for a super simple and delicious crockpot chicken tortilla soup. I call myself the crockpot queen for a reason. Crockpot meals are generally pretty easy to make and after some tweaking, this one is my favorite. In fact, a friend hit me up the recipe last night, so I figured I'd share it with the world.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO