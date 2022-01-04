ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

[CES 2022] Lenovo announces new ThinkPad Z laptop series built with recycled materials

By Alex Hernandez
techaeris.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo has a robust number of devices in its ThinkPad family, and today they’ve added two new models. The ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 usher in a new look and recycled materials to the iconic brand. Lenovo says the new Z series features “progressive designs that break the mold and introduce new...

techaeris.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a built-in graphics tablet

Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

LG Introduces Its First-Ever Gaming Laptop

LG has introduced the brand’s first-ever gaming laptop under its UltraGear lineup: the 17G90Q. Entirely wrapped in gray aluminum with a contrasting dash of purple by the UltraGear logo on the exterior surface, the new device measures 17 inches wide and only 5.82 pounds. Its internal construction utilizes an 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake H CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card to churn out detailed visuals to its 300Hz 1080p IPS display. A 93Wh battery pack will give it ample juice to keep your sessions going while its 1TB storage and 32GB of RAM help elevate its performance even more. For better connectivity, the 17G90Q also comes with WiFi-6E support and Intel’s Killer Wireless. Other features include an HDMI port, a MicroSD slot, a headphone jack, an RJ45 port, and a series of USB 4 and 3.2 Gen slots.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Recycled Materials#Design And Technology#Lenovo Thinkpad#Thinkpad#Ac#Lenovo Lenovo
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Feast Your Eyes On Lenovo's Newest Legion Gaming Laptops

Lenovo this morning is announcing a new crop of gaming laptops for its Legion range, including the all-new Legion 5 Pro and Legion 5i Pro. Packed with power and performance, Lenovo is refining its Legion gaming line with new and improved hardware components. Laptops will span a range of price...
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Lenovo's Yoga Laptops Get a 12th Gen Intel 'Vibe Check'

Lenovo's premium 2-in-1s, the Yoga series, are seeing an upgrade to Intel's latest processors as the company continues, 10 years after the original IdeaPad Yoga, to refine its design. A new series of laptops, to be released in the second quarter of 2022, will utilize Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake-H45 chips. And one cheaper option will use current Ryzen processors from AMD.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
lifewire.com

Acer Reveals Four New Laptops During CES 2022

Acer is adding three new Chromebook models that offer affordable productivity and entertainment and a new version of the Aspire Vero. Acer unveiled the new Chromebooks at CES 2022, and according to the announcement, they consist of Chromebooks 314, 315, and the Spin 513. Also revealed at the event was the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition, a new model focused on sustainability.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Exclusive: Lenovo’s CES 2022 laptop line-up looks good in latest leak

Via a source close to retail, we have managed to get our hands on Lenovo’s range of 2022 laptops which the company will be showing off at CES 2022 shortly. The range includes new gaming laptops, Yogas and Thinkbooks and will of course be running Windows 11 – see the devices below:
COMPUTERS
Beta News

Acer unveils three new 2022 Chromebooks

If you are a fan of Chromebooks, you are undoubtedly familiar with Acer. That company has long been a Chrome OS proponent, releasing many computers running Google's Linux-based desktop operating system. The cool thing about Acer Chromebooks is the company releases several models -- with differing specifications and prices -- so consumers can find one that best meets their needs.
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Lenovo announces a new Z series of ThinkPad laptops with the latest AMD Ryzen processors

Lenovo today announced a new series of ThinkPad laptops featuring a new industrial design, and new colors (bronze and arctic grey) and materials (recycled aluminum or recycled black vegan leather). ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 are the first two laptops in this Z series. The packaging of these laptops is made from 100% recyclable and compostable bamboo and sugarcane, and the AC power adapter uses 90% Post-Consumer Content (PCC).
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

HP OMEN and Victus gaming desktops go live at CES 2022 with new cooling solution

HP today revealed its newest gaming lineup with the brand new HP OMEN 45L desktop, the refined OMEN 25L desktop, and the new Victus HP 15L desktop PC. HP also announced its next-generation console-ready OMEN 27u 4K gaming monitor. The company also updated its OMEN 16 and 17 gaming laptops and introduced a new cooling solution to improve the thermals.
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

CES 2022: Lenovo unveils ThinkPad Z-series and updated Smart Clocks

While CES 2022 has become a hodgepodge of in-person networking and virtual unveilings by various partners, the show continues on, and Lenovo is taking this time to roll out its updated Smart Clocks and introduce a new ThinkPad series. Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in Lenovo announced the new Lenovo...
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Lenovo Unveils New Line of Uniquely Designed Thinkpad Laptops

Computing giant Lenovo has just pulled the curtains and unveiled a major refresh for its ultra-popular line of business-focused Thinkpad laptops. The new Thinkpad Z series, announced today at CES, brings some new and innovative features to the 30-year-old Thinkpad line of laptop computers. First and foremost? They will be among the very first laptops powered by the blazingly fast AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 U- and H-series processors.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13: Exclusive AMD ThinkPad targets young generation with new design

CES 2022 | Lenovo ThinkPad Z13: Exclusive AMD ThinkPad targets young generation with new design. With the ThinkPad Z series, Lenovo is creating a completely new product line that aims at revamping the design of the business laptop line. The compact Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 includes premium materials, a new touchpad and a better webcam as well as an exclusive AMD Ryzen chip.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy