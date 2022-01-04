ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic gets vaccination exemption for Australian Open

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 2 days ago

Novak Djokovic will play in the Australian Open after receiving a medical exemption that doesn’t require him to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has declined to reveal his status but has spoken out against mandatory vaccinations. The Serbian star revealed on social media Tuesday that he was set to depart for Australia, his post accompanied by a photo taken at an airport.

“I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission,” he wrote. “Let’s go 2022 !!”

Djokovic, 34, is ranked No. 1 in the world and has won nine Australian Open titles. He is the defending champion at the tournament, which begins Jan. 17.

Tournament organizers previously said all players had to be vaccinated or apply for, and have granted, a medical exemption in order to play. The tournament issued a statement Tuesday confirming the exemption.

“Djokovic applied for a medical exemption which was granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts,” the statement said.

“One of those was the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel appointed by the Victorian Department of Health. They assessed all applications to see if they met the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation guidelines.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSH74_0dcWOvKf00
REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Seeking History

Djokovic isn’t competing for Team Serbia in the ATP Cup in Sydney, which had fueled speculation he wouldn’t play in the Australian Open.

A Djokovic win in the Australian Open would break a three-way tie with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles by a man. Federer remains sidelined by a knee injury, but Nadal is entered in the tournament.

Related
Field Level Media

Novak Djokovic quarantined in hotel, visa hearing delayed

Novak Djokovic is set to be held in quarantine in Australia over the weekend while a court awaits documentation it deems pertinent in ruling on the Serbian’s visa status. Djokovic was detained attempting to enter Australia by the Border Force when his medical exemption for entry into the country, where he planned to participate in the Australian Open starting Jan. 17, was called into question.
TENNIS
Field Level Media

Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19

Rafael Nadal announced on social media Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Twitter that he learned the result of his test after making his comeback in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week. “I wanted to...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic: 'I should have let go of all these...'

The draws have been announced for this week's Melbourne Summer Set, which will be played at Melbourne Park from January 3-9. There will be h*t action as three tournaments (one ATP and two WTA) are played simultaneously at the venue. Melbourne Summer Set - ATP 250 A battle between all...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Top Journalist caught the CORRUPTED officers responsible for giving Novak Djokovic the medical exemption RED-HANDED

Ever since the announcement regarding Novak Djokovic receiving a medical exemption came out, people have been questioning on what grounds was the world No.1 exempted?. However, Nick McCallum caught the corrupted health officials of Tennis Australia red-handed. In his interview with the top health officials at Tennis Australia Nick managed to expose the unlawful way in which Djokovic was given the medical exemption.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Breaking: Novak Djokovic’s dad confirms Novak is isolated in a room with two police officers, unable to speak to anyone else

Novak Djokovic after receiving a medical exemption flew down to Melbourne. However, world No.1 was denied entry into Australia due to a visa mix-up. Djokovic was being questioned about his medical exemption by the border police for nearly 2 hours. According to Novak Djokovic’s dad, Novak is being isolated in a room with two police officers.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#Serbian#Team Serbia
SPORTbible

Novak Djokovic's Dad Issues Ominous Threat To Australia If They Don't Let Him Into The Country

Novak Djokovic is officially on his way back to Serbia after having his visa cancelled, despite receiving an exemption to travel Down Under to compete in the Australian Open. Prior to the world No.1 tennis player's arrival, his father was making all sorts of ominous threats to authorities - and those demands have now, rather ironically, come back to bite him in the bum.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic will be sent home if Covid exemption insufficient – Australian PM

Australia’s Prime Minister has warned Novak Djokovic that he will be on the “next plane home” if his evidence for being exempted from Covid-19 vaccination rules is deemed insufficient.World number one Djokovic is poised to defend his Australian Open title this month after tournament organisers prompted public outrage by granting him permission to play.But the Serbian could yet face problems at the border as the country’s government has stated he requires “acceptable proof” that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison adamant the player will not receive any preferential treatment on arrival.Djokovic – a nine-time...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic entry to Australia hits snag

World number one Novak Djokovic's entry to Australia has reportedly been delayed over a snag with paperwork, further fuelling the controversy over a Covid vaccine exemption he was granted by Australian Open organisers. Djokovic, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, received the exemption in order to play at this month's tournament in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam event of the year. The Serb landed in Melbourne late Wednesday but state government officials reportedly refused to support his visa application. Victoria's acting sports minister, Jaala Pulford, said her state had rejected a request for help and visa approvals were a matter for the federal government.
TENNIS
The Independent

Voices: We need to calm down about Novak Djokovic – he’s not broken any rules

I don’t know much about tennis, and I know even less about Novak Djokovic, but I do think we might all try calming down about him going to entertain the crowds at the Australian Open. Despite admittedly suspicious appearances, and the genuine anger of many – not just in Australia – he might actually not be getting special treatment. It might not be corrupt. It might be annoying, but OK. He might have a perfectly valid reason for his Covid vaccine exemption after all, if he has had Covid already. It’s possible.Hypocrisy is obviously a terrible crime under the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic under police guard as he waits on visa fate in Australia

Novak Djokovic is being held in a room with police out front after landing in Melbourne for the Australian Open, his father said Wednesday amid reports that a visa mix-up could jeopardise the top-ranked Serb’s entry into the country.Djokovic received a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, where he is a nine-time winner and the defending champion. The exemption allows him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed, but he also needs to meet strict border regulations to enter the country.“Novak is currently in a...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic has been ‘crucified’ and is ‘prisoner’ in Australia, says father

Novak Djokovic’s father claims the world number one has been made a scapegoat and been “crucified” in the row with Australian authorities over a Covid-19 medical exemption.The Serbian is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against the decision by the Australian Border Force (ABF) to cancel the reigning Australian Open champion’s entry visa and deport him.With the appeal adjourned until 10am on Monday, Djokovic is being detained at the Park Hotel, a state-run quarantine facility in Melbourne which has also housed asylum seekers.Djokovic has spoken in the past about his opposition to vaccination, and posted on social media before setting...
TENNIS
