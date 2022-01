More than one thousand workers employed by the city of Portland could go on strike by mid-January if the two sides are unable to reach a compromise on an open labor contract. The District Council of Trade Unions (DCTU) is a conglomeration of several unions representing city staff, including AFSCME Local 189, IBEW Local 48, Plumbers Local 290, Painters and Allied Trades District Council 5, Machinists District Lodge 24, Auto Mechanics District Lodge 24, and Operating Engineers Local 701. DCTU's 1,200 members work in nearly all city departments, and are employed as administrative staff, building inspectors, water filtration experts, electricians, police record keepers, and accountants—to name a few.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO