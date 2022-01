Toilets are funny things. When we have easy access to a clean, working one, we don’t think about them too much. But when we’re stuck someplace without one, toilets quickly become an obsession—and when one in your home malfunctions, it is promoted to The Most Important Thing in Your Life, Currently. You simply haven’t experienced what scientists would call “rising panic” until you’ve flushed a toilet and watched in horror as the water level...rises. And if you’re using someone else’s toilet when it clogs and backs up, that rising panic can quickly turn into a full-on anxiety attack.

