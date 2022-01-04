Versa Events Celebrates 10 Years

“There is just so much tradition in the Tres Reyes holiday for Latino families. For me, memories of being a part of events like that in El Salvador where I grew up … it’s more than the three kings coming for the birth. It’s about the symbolism in the community and neighborhoods coming together to celebrate culture,” says Karen Menéndez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano of Dane County. “It’s part of our heritage. Trying to keep that here at Centro Hispano is really important, especially right now where so many people are feeling so excluded from so many things that are happening in this country.”

