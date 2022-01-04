Versa Events Celebrates 10 Years

CELEBRATIONS BRIDAL EVENT – January 9 • 12- 4 p.m. • VBC • modernbridesinc.com/our-events. Modern Brides has been hosting the Celebrations Bridal Event for over 30 years. This bridal event is North Alabama’s’ largest bridal show. Over 100 vendors participate. Vendors supply hundreds of door prizes in our special prize area. Free services, jewelry, floral arrangements, cookware, and honeymoons are just a few of the prizes given away to almost every bride that attends. There is a large variety of food sampling from fabulous caterers. Jewelry, musicians, hair stylists and make up artists, photographers and video specialist, cake bakers, wedding planners, DJ’s, travel agents, florists, venues and much more will all wow you with the beautiful displays of their work!
