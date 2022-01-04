ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Thousands of free at-home COVID-19 test kits handed out in Volusia County

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of free at-home COVID-19 testing kits were handed out in Volusia County.

The giveaway comes as many deal with long lines for testing across Central Florida.

“There were people in line at 7 in the morning and this was supposed to start at 9 a.m. so we started a little early,” said Victor Ramos with Family Health Source.

But in no time, the line disappeared. This was a stark difference compared to the mile-long lines we’ve shown you at other giveaways like this around Central Florida.

The event was organized by Family Health Source, which has offered free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in past.

Family Health Source had more than 7,200 kits to give out at three locations in Volusia County.

“They’re in shortage. You go to stores and they don’t have them,” Ramos said.

COVID-19 testing kits are a commodity right now. Testing sites require hours-long waits. Most pharmacies are sold out. Appointments are booked a week out.

“It’s hard. I started Friday going to pharmacies and different places,” Elijah Jones said.

Jones couldn’t be more thankful that he now has a kit.

“I just want to make sure everything is OK with me and wife,” he said.

Family Health Source said it plans to have more events to give away testing kits.

