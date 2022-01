>Governor Wolf To Present His State Budget Soon In A Healthy Economy. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is heading into his last budget presentation with a financial surplus and unspent money from federal COVID relief funds. Governor Wolf said Wednesday the healthy account balances mean higher taxes or spending cuts won't be required this year. His annual budget address will take place February 8th and will be followed by weeks of hearings by the appropriations committees in the House and Senate. The deadline to for all sides to agree on the budget is July 1st.

