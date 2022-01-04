Diane Warren, Nicholas Britell and Jonny Greenwood Lead Society of Composers & Lyricists Nominations

Composers Nicholas Britell and Jonny Greenwood and songwriter Diane Warren are among the multiple nominees for the third annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards , to be held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

Britell, known for his collaborations with writer-director Barry Jenkins, is nominated for his score in the Studio Film category for Adam McKay’s climate-change parable Don’t Look Up , as well as his collaboration with Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi and Taura Stinson on the song “Just Look Up,” also from McKay’s film, in the musical/comedy song category. Additionally, Britell is nominated for his music in the HBO series Succession .

Greenwood — the Radiohead rocker/film composer known for his frequent collaborations with the filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson — is nominated for his scores in both the studio and independent film categories: for Jane Campion’s neo-Western, Power of the Dog , and Pablo Larraín’s meditation on three days in the life of the late Princess Diana, Spencer , respectively.

Warren is nominated for her song “Somehow You Do” from the addiction drama Four Good Days , as well as “(Never Gonna) Tame You,” from the documentary The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses, both in the drama/documentary song category. The field is also populated by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (the title tune from the Bond film No Time to Die ) and Rufus Wainwright (“Secret Sister” from the documentary Rebel Hearts ).

Britell and Greenwood are joined by Alexandre Desplat ( The French Dispatch ), Germaine Franco ( Encanto ) and Hans Zimmer ( Dune ) in the studio film category, while Daniel Hart ( The Green Knight ), Alberto Iglesias ( Parallel Mothers ), Rachel Portman ( Julia ) and Kubilay Uner ( American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally ) round out the independent film field.

Composer Carter Burwell and filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen will receive the special Spirit of Collaboration Award for their partnership on some 17 films, dating back to Blood Simple (1984) and including Joel Coen’s latest, The Tragedy of Macbeth .

The ceremony will be hosted by Darren Criss , with performances by Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear and Judith Hill.

Founded in 1945, the SCL is dedicated to the art of creating music for visual media, with members that include top creative pros working in the field. The organization is focused on education and addressing the creative, technological and legal issues affecting its profession.

A complete list of the nominees follows.

Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film:

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Down

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Kubilay Uner – American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally

Daniel Hart – The Green Knight

Rachel Portman – Julia

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Song, Musical/Comedy:

Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson – “Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King – “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Respect

Amie Doherty – “Fearless” – Spirit Untamed

Kris Bowers, Siedah Garrett – “Together All the Way” – Dear White People

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Home All Summer” – In the Heights

Song, Drama/Documentary:

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell – “No Time To Die” – No Time to Die

Diane Warren “Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days

Rufus Wainwright “Secret Sister” – Rebel Hearts

Diane Warren – “(Never Gonna) Tame You” – The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses

Shawn Carter, Scott Mescudi, Jeymes Samuel – “Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall

Television:

Natalie Holt – Loki

Jung Jae-il – Squid Game

Nicholas Britell – Succession

Christophe Beck – WandaVision

Cristobel Tapia de Veer – The White Lotus

Interactive:

Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Hildur Guđnadóttir & Sam Slater – Battlefield 2042

Germaine Franco – Kung Fu Panda: Land of Awesomeness

David Raskin Award:

Joy Ngiaw – Blush

Anne-Kathrin Dern – The Claus Family

Stephanie Economou – Jupiter’s Legacy