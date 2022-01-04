ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Millions of Americans owed stimulus checks worth up to $3,800 in 2022 – are you one of them?

By Anthony Russo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8Rm0_0dcWO7iw00

Americans have been receiving stimulus payments since the beginning of the pandemic – and there's cash still available in 2022 worth $3,800 in total.

As the new calendar year begins, a dozen states and cities sent out stimulus checks and other payments to eligible Americans ahead of 2022.

However, some are still owed payments.

We explain who is still owed stimulus checks and how you can claim them (if needed).

Federal stimulus

Overall, there have been three rounds of federal stimulus payments, which have gone out to Americans nationwide.

The latest included payments worth up to $1,400 under the American Rescue Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.

Although tens of millions of Americans have gotten their third round of federal stimulus payments – there are two reasons why you might still be owed one.

This includes if you’re living abroad or if you had a baby in 2021.

Just thousands of Americans living overseas have received stimulus checks during the pandemic, according to CNBC.

According to the Department of State, roughly 9million US citizens live outside the country.

If eligible, you should be able to claim on your tax return this year.

Single filers who make up to $75,000, and couples earning up to $150,000 qualify for the latest round of federal stimulus.

Past those thresholds, the $1,400 check starts to phase out and it's then capped out at $80,000 and $160,000 respectively.

California

One state that is still sending out stimulus checks is California.

Under its Golden State Stimulus II program, it is sending out its final batch of payments to thousands of Californians worth up to $1,100.

Those receiving the last batch of payments, which will be sent out until January 11, live in the zip codes 928-999.

Under California’s initiative, a resident making less than $75,000 per year who filed 2020 taxes before October 15 is eligible for the payment.

Moreover, it’s possible millions of Californians will get another round of stimulus payments this year thanks to $31billion in surplus funds.

Santa Ana

One city in California is receiving payments on top of state stimulus.

As part of the Revive Santa Ana Resident Stimulus Program, a total of $6million in payments will out to poor neighborhoods in the city.

These payments, worth $300 in form of prepaid Visa debit cards, started going out on December 4.

"So far about 2,700 have been distributed and we plan to give out up to the full 20,000 cards either in person or notifying qualified residents by mail to pick them up," a Santa Ana official told The Sun in December.

According to a statement by the city, those with poverty rates above the Santa Ana median of 42% will qualify for the support.

Maryland

Residents in Maryland are eligible for stimulus payments under the state's “RELIEF Act”.

Qualifying families get $500 checks, while individuals can get $300 in payments.

A total of 422,531 Maryland residents were eligible to receive the state payments – with 98% of them receiving payments in February 2021, according to the Comptroller’s Office.

However, there might be a chance for some eligible residents to claim their owed payments.

A spokesperson for the Comptroller of Maryland told The Sun that 7,811 of the sent payments were returned, as of November 30.

Those impacted need to update their email address and can contact Maryland's Taxpayer Services Division at 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937).

Once you verify the information and update your address, the checks are “issued immediately,” the spokesperson said.

The payments are only available to those who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) on their 2019 tax returns.

St Louis

Last month, eligible St. Louis, Missouri residents were able to start applying for $500 stimulus payments.

If you applied online or in person you need to wait until your application gets approved to receive your payment on a pre-loaded Debit Mastercard.

However, if you failed to apply last month, the application window at the moment is closed, as the city reviews submissions.

But the city noted that it “will keep the public informed on any reopening of the application portal.”

To be eligible, you need to be a St. Louis resident for at least 12 months and must also earn 80% or below the area median income (AMI).

For a household of four, this is $67,900, and $89,650 for a family of eight.

The city forecasts that at least 9,300 residents who lost their income will qualify for payments.

We explain how families with kids under 13 could get a surprise stimulus payment of $8,000.

We break down schools and colleges giving up to $10,000 in grants.

Plus, check out the states handing out the biggest stimulus checks worth up to $80,000.

