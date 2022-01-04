ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five words, five guesses... look familiar? Online puzzle game 'Wordle' that's taking the internet by storm... bears striking resemblance to 1980s game show favorite LINGO

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A word guessing game taking the world by storm has been compared to 1980s game show Lingo.

Josh Wardle, who lives in Brooklyn and graduated from Royal Holloway, University of London in 2006, created the game Wordle to play with partner Palak Shah.

Having first played the game with Ms Shah, Mr Wardle then shared it with his family on WhatsApp, where it proved so popular that he opened it up to the world.

On November 1, Wordle had 90 players. Last Sunday, more than 300,000 people took part in the daily challenge, with game spreading rapidly on social media.

However, it has now been compared to game show Lingo, which aired in the US and the UK in the 80s. A recent UK revival show has aired on ITV since 2020.

In the game show, Lingo contestants took turns guessing five-letter words.

Similarly, in Wordle, players are invited to guess a five-letter word once a day.

Upon submitting their guess, Wordle tells you whether any of your letters are in the secret word and whether they are in the correct place.

Players are then given six attempts to guess what the secret word is.

Play the game yourself - click here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xZV5_0dcWO0Xr00
Wordle is a daily word game puzzle where users have six attempts to guess the 5 letter word. It has been compared to a 1980s game show
Wordle has been compared to 1980s game show Lingo. In the game show, Lingo contestants took turns guessing five-letter words in a grid similar to Wordle's
A 2020 reboot of Lingo starring Adil Ray has also been described as looking similar to Wordle
Josh Wardle created the game for his partner before opening it to the public. It is now played by hundreds of thousands
Lingo aired in the US and the UK in the 80s. A recent UK revival show has aired on ITV since 2020

ITV's relaunched Lingo - hosted by Adil Ray- sees three pairs of contestants try to work out words appearing in grids and puzzlewords.

The Lingo computer gives them the first letter of words of different lengths - and they can cash in if they can guess the full word correctly.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between Wordle and Lingo.

One wrote: 'Is there any connection between Wordle and the TV quiz show Lingo? Or it is just a massive coincidence that they are exactly the same, right down the choice of colours?'

Another said: 'So this Wordle thing everyone's doing, it's just Lingo, right? Someone just stole Lingo and made it an app?'

While a third added: 'Hold up. So this Wordle thing I keep seeing recently is actually just Lingo?'

Wordle creator Mr Wardle, a former software engineer for Reddit, created a similar prototype in 2013 but abandoned it after friends were unimpressed.

However, during the pandemic, he revisited the game, after he and his partner 'got really into' the New York Times spelling bee and daily crossword.

It is not the first time that Mr Wardle has created something that has caused a storm online.

In 2015, he created Reddit's The Button, a bizarre game where a button appeared on a website with a 60-second countdown.

Every time someone pressed the button the clock would reset, but each person could only press it once. Despite there being no prize for clicking it, the simple reward of being able to press it saw millions of people click it.

He is also the creator of Place, a collaborative social experiment that caused waves in April 2017.

Place was a shared online space that allowed users to fight over what was drawn there.

It resulted in huge, sprawling communities battling over space on an online canvas.

Now based in New York, Mr Wardle says he enjoys 'building unique products that focus on human interaction'.

Ms Shah says she now wakes up every day to play Wordle. Though it is now shared with the world, she said she appreciated that Mr Wardle originally created it for her.

'It's really sweet,' she said. 'This is definitely how Josh shows his love.'

Mr Wardle graduated Royal Holloway, University of London in 2006 after studying Media Arts. He then studied Digital Arts at the University of Oregon.

His education was followed by two years as an artist for Reddit, before becoming a senior product manager and later an adviser for the company.

Mr Wardle spent nearly two years as a software engineer for Pinterest before returning to Reddit in the same role in January 2020.

Discussing the success of Worlde, Mr Wardle, told The New York Times: 'I think people kind of appreciate that there's this thing online that's just fun. It's not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs.'

Josh Wardle, who lives in Brooklyn and graduated from Royal Holloway, University of London in 2006, created the game Wordle to play with partner Palak Shah
Having first played the game with Ms Shah, Mr Wardle then shared it with his family on WhatsApp, where it proved so popular that he opened it up to the world
Wordle is a daily word game puzzle where users have six attempts to guess the 5 letter word
Hundreds of thousands of fans are playing Wordle – in which the aim is to guess a single five-letter word known as the 'Wordle' within six attempts
Today's Wordle, ATTEMPT ONE: For the first effort, we tried the word SHORT, discovering that S was the first letter of the Wordle
ATTEMPT TWO: We tried the word SMALL, only to discover that none of the other letters were in the word
ATTEMPT THREE: The word SIZED told us that I was the second letter of the Wordle and that it also had an E
 ATTEMPT FOUR: Trying the word SINCE didn't unveil any new letters - but it did tell us that the Wordle ended with an E
ATTEMPT 5: Knowing it began with an S and I, ended with an E and with several other words 'greyed out' and removed, on the fifth try, our guess of SIEGE proved to be correct 

He added that the game also attracts players because it takes up just three minutes a day.

Mr Wardle said: 'It's something that encourages you to spend three minutes a day. And that's it. It doesn't want any more of your time than that.'

His partner was the first player to play the game and played a key role in getting it ready for the world

Wordle's initial list of all of the five-letter words in the English language - about 12,000 - contained obscure words the couple thought would have been near impossible to guess.

Mr Wardle eventually narrowed the list of Wordle words to about 2,500, which should last for a few years.

However, fans have already complained about some words, saying that the words REBUS and TAPIR were not familiar enough.

Digital Trends

Don’t be a Wordle Scrooge: Learn to love Twitter’s new favorite game

Even if you haven’t played it, you probably know what Wordle is at this point. The simple word game has gotten some high-profile attention from publications like the New York Times. But beyond that, the game itself is its own marketing campaign. Has your Twitter feed been inexplicably filled with colored boxes over the last few weeks? That’s Wordle.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Daily Word Game Is Taking Over The Internet

You may have noticed that a simple, free-to-play word game has been taking Twitter by storm. Social media users are eating up word-guessing title "Wordle," and they don't seem keen on stopping anytime soon, at least if the game's popularity on social media is any indication. As was the case...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

A rare miss for Ant and Dec? Limitless Win viewers 'switch off' as they complain their brand new game show is 'boring' and 'hard to follow'

Ant and Dec's highly-anticipated new gameshow Limitless Win kicked off on Saturday night, with players given a chance to play for the biggest cash prize in British history. However, viewers tuning in were soon left switching off as they complained the show was too 'boring', while many thought the rules were too 'confusing' and 'hard to follow'.
TV SHOWS
