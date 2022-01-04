ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College Changes Indoor COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for Fans

By A.J. Black
 2 days ago

Boston College has shifted their COVID-19 vaccine policy per a release from the school on Tuesday. In accordance with Boston's B Together vaccine requirement for indoor spaces, all fans that want to attend a game at Conte Forum/Kelly Rink must have started the COVID-19 vaccination process by January 15th. Children between 5-11 will also need to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine.

This is a change from the previous regulations, that allowed fans to show a negative PCR test to gain admission. Fans older than two years old will also be required to wear a mask except for when eating or drinking.

In addition BC students are going to be required to get the booster shot by February 9th.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination can be shown in the following forms:

• A CDC COVID-19 vaccination card

• A digital image of your CDC COVID-19 vaccination card

• An image of any official immunization record featuring COVID-19 vaccination record

• A City of Boston-designated app

• Any other COVID vaccine verification app, including CROWDPASS

Boston College athletics has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past month. Men's basketball had two games postponed because of an outbreak in the program, while football's outbreak forced the cancellation of the Military Bowl.

#Covid#College Athletics#Basketball#Boston College Changes#Conte Forum#Cdc#Crowdpass Boston College#Bulletinbc
