Our weather in December was very routine or average except for the big storm about the middle of the month! Our December 2021 temperature averaged 3.5 degrees above normal. So the pattern for almost all of 2021 of warmer than normal continued right up to the end of the year. Precipitation for December was just slightly above normal while most of 2021 was below normal. But, as I mentioned the major weather story for the entire year occurred in the middle of December.

