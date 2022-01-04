ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Eriksen opens up on Euro 2020 cardiac arrest and reveals he died for FIVE minutes before medics saved his life

By Chisanga Malata
 4 days ago
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN has revealed he DIED for five minutes following his horrific collapse at Euro 2020.

The midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland last June.

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland Credit: Reuters

But the former Tottenham and Inter Milan ace was eventually revived thanks to the quick thinking of team-mate Simon Kjaer and the incredible work of the pitchside doctors.

Eriksen opened up on the incident during a candid interview with Danish TV channel DR 1, revealing his heart stopped for five minutes.

He said: "It ewas amazing that so many people felt the need to write or send flowers.

"It had an impact on so many people and they felt the need to let me and my family know. That made me very happy.

"At the hospital, they kept saying I'd receive more and more flowers.

It was weird because I didn't expect people to send flowers - because I died for five minutes."

Christian Eriksen
