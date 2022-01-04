ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

CDC provides new recommendations on COVID-19 booster vaccines

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfmKT_0dcWMpxt00

WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is issuing new guidance on COVID-19 booster vaccines.

People who received the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series can now get a booster after 5 months. Originally, a 6 month wait was required. The booster interval recommendation for people who received the J&J vaccine (2 months) or the Moderna vaccine (6 months), has not changed.

Baystate Health reports 249 COVID-19 patients, 30 in critical care

The CDC is also advising that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5–11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot. At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11.

Information on COVID-19 protocols, vaccines, and where to find a test anywhere in the United States can be found on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) website.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people,” said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19. If you or your children are eligible for a third dose or a booster, please go out and get one as soon as you can.  Additionally, FDA took action this week to authorize boosters for 12-15-year-olds – and I look forward to ACIP meeting on Wednesday to discuss this issue.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Springfield, MA
Health
Springfield, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Washington, MA
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Washington Dc#Covid#J J#Baystate Health#Hhs#American#Omicron#Acip#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
WWLP

Holyoke mask mandate in effect

Holyoke is re-implementing their COVID-19 indoor mask mandate Thursday. Businesses are in charge of enforcing the mandate and can be charged up to $300 a day for not complying.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy