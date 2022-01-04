ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

Newark Man Gunned Down In Irvington

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZKF5_0dcWMcjg00
100 block of Cleremont Ave Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 34-year-old man died in an Irvington shooting Monday evening, authorities said.

Kevin L. Williams, of Newark, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Cleremont Avenue around 7 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:24 p.m., authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Rochelle Park Home

The bodies of a couple were found just before noon Saturday in their Rochelle Park home, where they lived with their young children, responders said.The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded with borough police and EMS, among others, to the home on a small block off Passaic Street …
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Dead In East Orange Fire

An elderly man died in a fire that ravaged a home in East Orange overnight, authorities told Daily Voice. The blaze broke out around midnight at a home on Westcott Street, where firefighters found flames and heavy smoke billowing from the first floor of a 2.5-story home, initial reports say.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Police: Drill Music Rapper Bizzy Banks Busted With Drugs, Loaded Gun In Hackensack SWAT Raid

Drill music rapper Bizzy Banks was busted with drugs and a loaded revolver during a SWAT team raid Friday morning at his Hackensack apartment, authorities said. Born Majesty Blessed Moses, the 23-year-old Brooklyn native was processed on drug, weapons and money laundering charges and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, City Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Off-Duty North Bergen Police Officer Killed In Fiery Crash

An off-duty North Bergen police officer was killed in a fiery crash on Tonnelle Avenue early Saturday. Officer Julio Luis Noriega was unconscious when rescuers pulled him from his burning Honda near 41st Street around 7 a.m., authorities confirmed. Noriega, who joined the township department two years ago, was pronounced...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irvington, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Irvington, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Police: Fleeing Shoplifter Struck On Busy Route 4

A fleeing shoplifter was struck and injured running across Route 4 in River Edge, authorities said. Jaime Rojas, a 35-year-old repeat offender from Bloomfield, was standing at the bus shelter on the westbound side of the highway around 5:45 p.m. Thursday when police investigating a shoplifting at the nearby CVS spotted him, River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ii
Daily Voice

iPads Worth $2K Stolen From Morris County Target: Police

Two iPads worth nearly $2,000 were stolen off the counter of a Morris County Target store Wednesday, authorities said. A man from Orange was arrested after allegedly grabbing the iPads, running out the door and fleeing in a car that was waiting for him in the parking lot of the Target on Route 46 in Washington Township, local police said Friday.
ORANGE, CT
Daily Voice

Two Teens Nabbed In Connection To Murder Outside Nassau County Restaurant

Two teens are facing charges for their alleged roles in an apparent gang attack that led to the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Long Island restaurant, police announced. Officers in Nassau County responded to the back of the Fuego Picante Restaurant Y Bar on Front Street in Uniondale shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, where there was a report of an unresponsive man on the ground outside the building.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

MISSING: Police Search For Nonverbal Maryland Woman

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who went missing in Rockville. Police say Nyanko Udo is partially nonverbal and was last seen between 12:40 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, in the 4000 block of Brad Court. Udo is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighs 130 lbs. She is reported to be wearing pajama bottoms with Disney characters (shown in photo) and… See more.
Daily Voice

Woman Who Killed Man She Thought Was Deer Sentenced: Bucks DA

A 27-year-old woman who police said killed a Bucks County man she mistook for a deer last summer has been sentenced to three to 10 years in Pennsylvania state prison. Charlotte M. Kleckner, of Doylestown, pleaded guilty to accidents involving death or personal injury and drunk driving in the Aug. 2021 hit-and-run crash in Plumstead Township that killed 61-year-old Delfino Colop-Alvarado, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Deadly Baltimore Fire Probed By Arson Squad (DEVELOPING)

Arson units were investigating a fire that killed one person and injured another Friday in Baltimore, developing reports say. The blaze is believed to have originated in a bedroom of the building at 905 Appleton St., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The Baltimore County Fire Department had the blaze...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
191K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy