Newark police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man who carjacked a vehicle on Christmas Eve as a 4-year-old slept in the back seat. Moments after a woman stepped out of the vehicle around 4:50 p.m. on the 100 block of Broadway with the engine running, the man slipped into the car and sped south toward Bloomfield Avenue, according to Newark police.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO