You can save $40 on the BenQ Mobiuz 165Hz gaming monitor right now

A great mic, and great audio in general, is essential for content creation. Whether you're trying to be the next YouTube star or want to stream games live on Twitch or whatever, don't overlook the need for solid audio. The JLab Audio Talk USB condenser microphone is a solid choice, and right now you can get it for just $59.99 through Best Buy. That's an excellent price and one of the best we've ever seen. It drop about $10 lower during Black Friday, but it was easy to miss that deal if you weren't looking for it. Outside of the holiday shopping weekend, today's price is the best we've ever seen for a mic that can often sell as high as $100. This is even $20 better than Amazon's current price, but the Best Buy sale is one of the deals of the day and won't last long.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO