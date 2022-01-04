ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield at Browns crossroads after disappointing season

By Greg Joyce
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

Baker Mayfield ended last season playing like a quarterback who was ready to land a big extension.

He’s ending this season raising questions about his future with the Browns, and more immediately, requiring surgery.

A beat-up Mayfield continued to hobble toward the finish line Monday night, getting sacked nine times and at one point throwing 10 straight incompletions in the Browns’ 26-14 loss to the Steelers.

After the Browns sank to 7-9, eliminated from playoff contention, Mayfield confirmed he would undergo offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, an injury he has reportedly been playing through since Week 2. He also did not shut down the idea that he would sit out the Browns’ regular-season finale against the Bengals.

“I’m an extremely competitive guy,” Mayfield told reporters Monday night. “Now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s in the best interest of me and my health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEBTq_0dcWM5t400
Baker Mayfield has a pass deflected by the Steelers on Jan. 3, 2022.

“I’ve continued to lay it out on the line and I haven’t been healthy and tried to fight for our guys. Right now, I’m pretty damn beat up to be honest with you. There’s no way around it. I gave it everything I had tonight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08VWLz_0dcWM5t400
Baker Mayfield gets helped up by Browns teammates.

On the season, Mayfield has completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also reportedly been hampered by foot and knee injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tkgi_0dcWM5t400
Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns’ loss to the Steelers.

The 26-year-old has one year left on his rookie contract at $18.86 million, after the Browns exercised his fifth-year option last offseason. Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs last year, but has been much less effective this season, clouding his future with the organization.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs [this season],” Mayfield said. “Do I believe I could play better? Absolutely. Do I believe there’s positions that we, as an offense could have been put in that are better? Absolutely. There’s so many critiques throughout the year. If there wasn’t, we wouldn’t be sitting here at 7-9.”

Related
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Browns can sign/draft to replace Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make this offseason regarding Baker Mayfield. Four years into the Baker Mayfield era of Cleveland Browns football and it still remains to be seen if he is worth investing in as a franchise quarterback. Though he is closer to Case Keenum than...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
NFL
#Browns#Bengals#Crossroads#Steelers#American Football
FanSided

Fed up Baker Mayfield reacts to Mary Kay Cabot Browns’ report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fed up with a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, and took to Twitter to call out the long time reporter’s Wednesday night tweet detailing a rift between he and Kevin Stefanski as “Clickbait.”. In the article (subscription required), Cabot used...
NFL
NBC Sports

Paul Finebaum on “punk” Baker Mayfield: “He is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s NFL career arguably is at a crossroads. For some, the Rubicon was crossed long ago. Appearing Friday on ESPN Cleveland, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum provided a stinging assessment of Mayfield. “I got into it with him in college,” Finebaum said. “He came after...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has once again become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns quarterback got into it with Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Cabot had reported Mayfield could end up requesting a trade this coming off-season. The former No. 1 overall pick called the report “click-bait.”
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Ravens Should Consider Moving on From Lamar Jackson

Doug Gottlieb: “I want you to think about this for a second. We’re told there are a couple of reasons why the Niners are going to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of this year, and what are those reasons? He’s never healthy and always missing time, he has this ability to turn the football over at inopportune times, and there seems to be a ceiling – maybe it’s the Super Bowl, and maybe it’s the NFC Championship where he didn’t actually have to throw the football. The Niners are like ‘he can only get us to a point and we can’t break that point.’ Now let’s take Lamar Jackson. Lamar has been better than what most anyone would have thought coming out. Lamar Jackson last year had a come-from-behind win in the playoffs, which was something he had not yet done, but there does appear to be a ceiling for how far he can take you. We heard last year ‘YOU GOTTA GIVE HIM MORE WEAPONS!’ Then this past offseason they went out and got a talented wide receiver who’s often hurt in a Sammy Watkins. They also drafted in the first round a wide receiver in Rashod Bateman, and they have another first-round receiver in Hollywood Brown. In terms of weaponry, Mark Andrews is a tremendous pass-catching tight end, Bateman is a freak talent, Brown can take the top off a defense, and Watkins, although he wasn’t what he was billed to be coming out as a top 10 pick, that dude is a big target with good hands, and a guy where if he’s your third-best option, you’re pretty good… I think Baker is done in Cleveland, and I thought the biggest question in future contracts was going to be with Baker Mayfield, but what about Lamar Jackson?? He’s had better supporting talent on offense than he’s ever had, less the running backs I’ll grant you that. The division – Pittsburgh is not as good as they’ve been, Cleveland is not particularly good, and although Cincinnati is good and they smashed Baltimore twice, in terms of the AFC North, it usually is a much better division of what it is this year. This is his worst year throwing the football. He’s thrown the most interceptions yet he has better weapons around him than he’s ever had. The last two years he’s been hurt. He’s had COVID twice but he’s also been hurt twice. There seems to be some sort of ceiling with Lamar, at least to this point, in the playoffs. There’s some ‘Garoppolo’ to it. Garoppolo went to a Super Bowl, this cat did not, and Garoppolo had a very good defense that year, and the Ravens have had a great defense in years past. As much as Lamar's been championed for not having an agent, his mom is his agent, that’s not always a good thing. I wonder what the Ravens’ future with Lamar looks like. John Harbaugh and the front office by their words seem to be completely in, but wouldn’t this be doubling down on a guy, who although a complete freak talent and a guy who is by all accounts the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often, and eventually they lose that step and now they get hit more often. And oh yea, by the way, you’ve used all your resources to put a great offense around him, and you haven’t gotten better output. Isn’t there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G? What the Ravens do in the offseason with Lamar’s contract is as interesting as what the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers, and more interesting than what the Browns do with Baker Mayfield.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
theScore

Report: Mayfield frustrated with Stefanski, wanted new play-caller

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield grew so frustrated with Kevin Stefanski in 2021 that he wanted the head coach to surrender play-calling duties, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Mayfield, who will sit out Week 18 and is set to undergo shoulder surgery by the end of January, reportedly...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Myles Garrett drops strong take on Jadeveon Clowney’s future after missing playoffs

The Cleveland Browns are arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL in the 2021 season. They were supposed to build on a fantastic 2020 campaign in which they made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 season, especially after acquiring Jadeveon Clowney in the offseason to give Cleveland’s defense a much-needed shot in the arm. But even a pass rush that features both Clowney and Garrett was not enough to push the Browns into the next level.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Backs Up Mary Kay Cabot's 'Clickbait' Baker Mayfield Report

Colin Cowherd: “Mary Kay Cabot is very trustable, and had a story today which said it’s rough between Kevin Stefanski and Baker Mayfield. Well, I’ve got a source that I trust that knows this group of people running the franchise, and I was told late in the year ‘it’s pretty rocky.’ I said when Baker was coming out that he’s a franchise quarterback but I would take him off the board because he’s too toxic. He’s not quarterback-ial, he’s not my cup of tea, but he is a franchise quarterback, and I still think he is when healthy, he’s just not a great one… I trust Mary Kay because I’ve had her on shows and podcasts multiple times – she’s been doing this for a long time and breaking a lot of stories for a long time. She doesn’t make stuff up. I imagine there’s a lot of Browns fans who think this [Mayfield’s tweet to Cabot] is the greatest thing in the world. Andrew Berry doesn’t like it and Kevin Stefanski doesn’t like it. It doesn’t matter matter what Bruno in the upper deck drinking a Bud Light thinks. The GM doesn’t like it, the owner doesn’t like it, the coach doesn’t like it, and that’s all that matters. This is not going to play well in the front office. They don’t want him antagonizing people and they’re not happy with it. The dudes upstairs are over him. I was told by a source that I trust who is very connected that Baker now does realize he’s lost some people in the room and he’s aware of this thing not going great. If I was Baker, I wouldn’t do this stuff because in the end, if you want a second chance to be a franchise quarterback, there’s going to be a GM who goes ‘ehhh, do you really want to deal with all this nonsense all the time?’” (Full Video Above)
NFL
