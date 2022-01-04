ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Save $70 on this hair dryer brush and have salon-quality hair

By StackCommerce
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxMzY_0dcWLUaX00
NY Post Store

Want to be known as the girl with great hair in 2022? A simple tweak to your morning routine can help make that happen… and the addition of the perfect hair styling tool: the Professional Blowout Hair Dryer Brush! Make perfect hair your new normal, thanks to this high-quality hair dryer brush that doesn’t break the bank. In fact, right now you can snag this killer tool for just $64.99, 51% off the usual price of $135.

Show up everywhere in 2022 with a ‘do that looks like you just left the salon. The Professional Blowout Hair Dryer Brush makes that perfect styling accessible in the comfort of your own home, without drying out or burning your tresses. This sophisticated styling tool comes equipped with Ion generation technology, which helps dramatically reduce frizz and static and helps add shine to your mane.

This Professional Blowout Hair Dryer Brush’s ceramic coating provides even temperature distribution, making it the most efficient and safest drying method. And the oval brush design smoothes out your hair as the round edges ensure you get maximum volume for a bouncy freshly blown-out look.

Professional Blowout Hair Dryer Brush, $64.99 (originally $135)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwLj7_0dcWLUaX00
NY Post Store

There are three temperature settings for maximum flexibility — low, medium, and high — perfect for all different kinds of hair types. And there is added versatility, thanks to the speed settings you can choose between.

Worried about the dreaded dead arm halfway through your blow drying? Don’t be — this dryer is light and ergonomic and equipped with a textured handle with a 360-degree swiveling cord for easy use. It is also designed with an ALCI safety plug to keep you safe as it’s plugged in. It also looks chic when not in use, with its beautiful black and gold design.

Walk into 2022 with fabulous hair thanks to the Professional Blowout Hair Dryer Brush, now available for just $64.99.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

I used the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer for six months to see if it's worth the hype

As a cynical and suspicious shopper, the old adage “If it’s too good to be true, it probably is” has been my guiding principle when perusing the internet for deals. When I heard about the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, my guard was up. A hot air round brush that promises a quick, effortless, and affordable salon-quality blowout and has garnered over 300,000 positive reviews definitely sounded way too good to be true.
HAIR CARE
WYTV.com

Local salons see hair loss after COVID-19 infection

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many salons are seeing an uptick in business but for an unusual reason – hair loss caused by COVID-19. Many clients are asking for extensions and wigs after having COVID-19 and suffering hair loss. “About 60% of people who had COVID are having hair...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Types#Hair Dryer#Hair Styling#Salon#Design#Alci
manisteenews.com

Dyson's Supersonic hair dryer comes with 3 free gifts

If you have some leftover holiday money burning a hole in your pocket, Dyson has got you covered: Right now, you can snag three free gifts when you buy a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (in Copper/Nickel). And these free gifts are even better than the Black Friday/Cyber Monday gift offer.
HAIR CARE
CNET

New year, new hair: Up to 65% off select hair dryers, flat irons and styling tools at T3

New year, new you, new 'do. For a lot of us, our hair is our crown or our statement piece, and we put a lot of work into keeping it looking and feeling great, but it can get pricey. T3's products are salon staples, used by many professional stylists, and the prices can often reflect that. However, T3 is currently having an outlet event where you can save up to 65% on select hair dryers, curling irons, flat irons and more, bringing many products under $100 and making it much more affordable to have salon-ready styles at home.
HAIR CARE
Elle

The Best Boar Bristle Brushes to Slick Every Hair Texture

It’s tempting to think all hairbrushes are created equal, but there’s a time, place, hair texture, and hair concern for each of them. Plastic hairbrushes may scratch the nostalgia itch for you, but they could also be quite damaging to your hair. The alternative? Enter: Boar bristle brushes. “Boar bristles naturally have more tension, getting hair smoother and shinier,” says Giovanni Vaccaro, Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer at Glamsquad. Natural boar bristles are gentle on all hair textures without compromising on how well they slick and glide through hair. So they’re able to detangle, tackle frizz, and add shine without tearing the hair.
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

Hair Loss Ampoules

The new HAIRNA product line shares five solutions that are useful for addressing scalp hair, hair damage and hair loss. The product line includes shampoo, treatment, toner and ampoules with exosomes, which is an ingredient that's said to play a key part in relieving hair loss symptoms and treating alopecia areata.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
StyleCaster

Shoppers Have Found The ‘Holy Grail of All Face Cleansers’ That Actually Keeps Their Acne at Bay

A face cleanser is the first step in any skincare routine. It’s meant to do exactly what its name suggests—cleanse. You want to pick one that sets the tone for the rest of your regimen and gives you a clean canvas to work with. Sometimes, though, it’s hard to pinpoint the right product for your skin, especially if you have acne. But, shoppers have found one that somehow addresses all of their skincare concerns and then some. Tula’s The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser purifies, exfoliates and so much more. The gentle formula leaves your skin feeling and looking just as...
SKIN CARE
WKRG

Best hair dryer holder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the most commonly used beauty tools is a hair dryer. Unfortunately, while many use them daily, most bathrooms aren’t designed with storage for them. Instead, people leave them on their bathroom counter, where they add clutter and look messy, or shove them into a drawer, which can’t be done while they are still hot.
HAIR CARE
The Press

Zuvi introduces the next generation of hair dryers inspired by natural light

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuvi introduces the next generation of hair dryers with patented LightCare technology inspired by natural light, called Zuvi Halo. Showcased this month at CES, Zuvi Halo is a first of its kind hair dryer that uses light energy to dry at top speeds while maintaining lower hair and scalp temperatures for healthier, smoother, shinier hair. All while reducing energy usage by 60% for a better environment.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Calling This Retinol Stick a ‘Magic Wrinkle Eraser’ & It’s So Simple to Use

If you have your foot, heck, even your pinky, in the door of the skincare world, then chances are you’ve heard about retinol. It seems like there’s nothing hotter on the market right now than products that include this anti-aging and skin-clearing ingredient. But, it’s kinda hard to understand how to use it and where to put it on your skin. See, retinoids are chemical compounds that boost the speed of skin cell turnover to help you shed everything from blemishes to scars. The vitamin A-derived compound is a fan-favorite of dermatologists and skincare obsessives alike for its ability to diminish...
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The Best Blushes For Dry Skin

If you have dry skin, you know how difficult it can be to apply blush smoothly and evenly, without looking streaky or patchy. While prepping your skin properly is of the upmost importance when you have dry skin, equally important is the type of makeup you use. In the case of blushes (though the same rules apply when shopping for foundation and concealer), the best blushes for dry skin come in cream and liquid forms, and are full of nourishing ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and plant-derived oils and waxes. Ahead, you’ll find seven great options that fit the bill — but first, a bit more about how to prep dry skin for makeup (because when it comes to putting on blush, this step is truly key).
MAKEUP
The Independent

8 best weighted blankets to soothe anxiety and bring comfort

The past two years have been among the toughest in living memory. As Covid-19 spread around the world, people – understandably – have become more stressed and anxious than ever. So it’s little wonder that weighted blankets have become a popular choice for people looking for a product to help soothe anxiety.Sensory weighted blankets and clothing are not new; therapists have used them for more than a decade to help people with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. But the blankets only really hit the mainstream consumer market recently, when people started sharing how comforting they found them.They are typically filled...
YOGA
elonnewsnetwork.com

BEST OF: Hair Salon

The waiting area decorum at Brushed Salon is filled with accessories for sale. Just off West Haggard Avenue is Brushed Hair and Beauty Bar, which was voted “Best Hair Salon” by the Elon community. Walking through the doors, clients are greeted by a sign that says “Hello Gorgeous” and a stylish ambiance.
ELON, NC
wmar2news

Kindred Hair and Skin Center - Dermatologic Salon

When you visit the salon for a typical cut or service, your stylist may not be aware of the signs and symptoms of alopecia and other dermatological scalp issues. Kindred Hair and Skin Center was the first in Maryland to have an in-house, full service salon to address specific concerns and issues. Get prepped with a wash, go right across the hall for your exam, and you're back in the chair for your cut and style!
MARYLAND STATE
vivaglammagazine.com

The Best Brushes for Different Types of Hair

Most women pick the first hairbrush they see in the store without thinking about its effects on their hair. Keep in mind that the wrong brush can damage your strands or lead to stubborn knots. As such, you must pick the best brush for your hair type. Unfortunately, brushes don’t have labels. For this reason, you need to consider the shape, material, and type of the brush to choose the right one. To give you a better view, here are some of the best brushes according to your hair type.
HAIR CARE
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy