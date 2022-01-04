Save $70 on this hair dryer brush and have salon-quality hair

NY Post Store

Want to be known as the girl with great hair in 2022? A simple tweak to your morning routine can help make that happen… and the addition of the perfect hair styling tool: the Professional Blowout Hair Dryer Brush! Make perfect hair your new normal, thanks to this high-quality hair dryer brush that doesn’t break the bank. In fact, right now you can snag this killer tool for just $64.99, 51% off the usual price of $135.

Show up everywhere in 2022 with a ‘do that looks like you just left the salon. The Professional Blowout Hair Dryer Brush makes that perfect styling accessible in the comfort of your own home, without drying out or burning your tresses. This sophisticated styling tool comes equipped with Ion generation technology, which helps dramatically reduce frizz and static and helps add shine to your mane.

This Professional Blowout Hair Dryer Brush’s ceramic coating provides even temperature distribution, making it the most efficient and safest drying method. And the oval brush design smoothes out your hair as the round edges ensure you get maximum volume for a bouncy freshly blown-out look.

Professional Blowout Hair Dryer Brush, $64.99 (originally $135)

There are three temperature settings for maximum flexibility — low, medium, and high — perfect for all different kinds of hair types. And there is added versatility, thanks to the speed settings you can choose between.

Worried about the dreaded dead arm halfway through your blow drying? Don’t be — this dryer is light and ergonomic and equipped with a textured handle with a 360-degree swiveling cord for easy use. It is also designed with an ALCI safety plug to keep you safe as it’s plugged in. It also looks chic when not in use, with its beautiful black and gold design.

Walk into 2022 with fabulous hair thanks to the Professional Blowout Hair Dryer Brush, now available for just $64.99.

