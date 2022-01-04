Tobias Harris tells 76ers fans: ‘Don’t f–king clap’

Tobias Harris heard the boos from Sixers fans during Monday’s 133-113 win against the Rockets.

Harris, who’s been in an offensive slump, shot 6-for-15 on his way to 14 points, six rebounds, and six assists at Wells Fargo Center.

After making a shot, Harris hit back at the home crowd, when cameras appeared to capture him saying, “Don’t f–king clap.”

Harris, the team’s highest paid player, is in third year of a five-year, $180 million contract.

Dan Burke, who’s acting as head coach in Philadelphia, while Doc Rivers is in COVID-19 protocols said he spoke to Harris about the situation.

“Since I’ve been here, (he’s been) one of the surprise guys for me with how professional he is and what a genuine good guy he is,” Burke said. “He really leads by example — not very vocal. So when I saw him raise his hands when they were booing … we talked about it at halftime: The only thing that matters is what’s in that locker room and who’s in that locker room.”

“I think he presses so hard on himself. And he’s got to understand, Doc has so much confidence in him, and we all do. And it was good, we pulled together and Joel (Embiid) was saying, ‘Call this play for Tobias, call that play for him.’ I saw teammates lifting him up. And if we have that every night, no matter what’s going on, we’re going to keep growing and going in the right direction. But Tobias … don’t put pressure on himself. There’s so many ways to help your team win a game, and that’s what he did tonight.”

Harris is shooting around 45 percent from the floor this season, compared to 51 percent last season. He’s down 10 percentage points from 3-point range this year.

“I thought it was nothing,” Embiid said after recording a 31-point triple-double against Houston. “He didn’t make shots today, but I thought he contributed when he was on the floor. … I thought he was pretty good. It happens to the best of us. Frustrating night; it’s hard when you’re not making shots. I think he’s fine. He’s going to be better. I have a lot of faith in him.

Tobias Harris against the Rockets on Jan. 3, 2021.

“Two years ago I did the same thing, so it’s whatever. But like I always say, fans are going to be fans. It doesn’t matter if we just went on a 15-0 run. If the other team scores, they’re going to boo. That’s Philly. I love it. And like I always say, if you give it, you’ve got to to be able to take it, too. I did that in the past and it’s all fun. It’s nothing. It’s nothing special.”

Philadelphia fans are known to be tough when their stars aren’t performing well. At the start of the Sixers’ drama with estranged point guard Ben Simmons, Philly fans, including local news outlets, trolled the Australian player on social media and at games.

At the time, Embiid tweeted that Sixers fans needed to “be better.”

“The fans, they have the right to act the way they want to,” Embiid said in September. “Personally, I would not want to be in another city. I like Philadelphia because — and I’m honest about this — they care. … They’re so invested in the team, so it’s only fair for them to be pissed off when we lose, (to) be mad. It doesn’t matter — I could be averaging 50 points and we lose, and they’re still going to be mad at me.

“That’s just the way it is. They work hard for the money they make, and we get paid based on them coming to games and (buying) jerseys and all that stuff. And I’m grateful for it. So I think they have the right to voice their frustrations.”

The Sixers (20-16) travel to Orlando to play the Magic (7-31) on Wednesday.