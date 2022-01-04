ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn to podcast for just $2 a class with this info-packed bundle

By StackCommerce
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
Want a new hobby in 2022? From knitting to learning a new language, there are plenty of fun resolutions you can add to your routine. And if you’ve been itching to start your own podcast, you’re in luck. Get this side-hustle off the ground with help from The 2022 Professional Podcast Masterclass Bundle. These 10 classes filled with 24 hours of content can be yours for just $20 during the New Year, New You sale.

Podcasts are a lucrative industry at the moment, and you can start your very own audio empire with help from this info-packed bundle taught by top-rated instructors. Start with the basics with Podcast: A Beginners Guide to Podcasting. This course covers everything you need to start your podcast right away. It’s been rated 4.4 stars from students, and is a no-nonsense crash-course on all things podcasting.

Once you have a great podcast idea, it’s time to learn how to develop a following. That’s where the course, Grow an Audience with Podcasts, taught by 4.5 star-rated instructor Benjamin Wilson, comes into play. He’ll explain how podcasts can be integral to businesses, and are an easy way to find customers without a hefty investment.

2022 Professional Podcast Masterclass Bundle, $20

After you know what you’re covering on your podcast, it’s time to welcome some guests! Entrepreneur, John Shea, teaches Podcasting 101: How To Interview Your Heroes Online, which walks you through reaching out to potential guests and the interview process so you can create killer content for your podcast. Then, listen to Bryan Guerra teach How to Start Your Own Podcast and Monetize Your Content. He talks about the Anchor platform and how it simplifies the podcast monetization process so you can start earning money for your passion project.

Start a podcast easily in 2022 with help from The 2022 Professional Podcast Masterclass Bundle. It’s available now during the New Year, New You sale for just $20 — no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.

