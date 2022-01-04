ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kodak Black Says He'll Do A Verzuz With Jay-Z Under One Condition

By Kiyonna Anthony
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIOTA_0dcWKnev00

Photo: Getty Images

Many hip hop artists have spoken out about going up against Jay-Z in a Verzuz --- but Kodak Black is upping the ante with a deal. The "Super Gremlin" rapper took to Twitter to put his bid in to battle Hov, all while offering him a deal, tweeting:

"I'll do a [ Verzuz ] with Jay-Z, 'IF' he [wins] he [gets] 15% of my [catalogue]. [If] I win, he [makes] me Vice President of Roc Nation."

Fans wasted no time hilariously responding to the Florida rapper. One follower tweeted:

"It’s just you 2000’s babies that think like this..Jay z is a legend he don’t have to rap another day in his life and his place in hip hop will forever be solidified. Can’t say the same for newbies though.

Meanwhile, Kodak fans flooded the comments with support for the the young star. One Twitter user responded:

"Yall have to remember Kodak is very versatile I believe he would win he's better than biggie and pac Jay-Z have nothing on the Goat."

The news comes just days after Black was arrested on a trespassing charge in South Florida. According to authorities, Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach early Saturday morning, but later posted bond and was released. Broward County Sheriff's office has yet to release details on what led to Kodak's arrest, and hasn't responded for comments. However, sources say a deputy was responding to gunfire in the same area that Kodak was arrested in.

As for Jay-Z, he's already declined doing a Verzuz battle against any artist. Sorry, Kodak.

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 99.1

Kodak Black Arrested for Trespassing – Report

Kodak Black has reportedly been arrested for trespassing. The South Florida rapper was taken into custody on Saturday morning (Jan. 1), in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla., according to local news outlet Miami News 7. Police tell the outlet they made contact with the rapper around 1:30 a.m., near the 1600 block of Northwest 10th Drive. Kodak was arrested and taken to the Broward Sheriff's Office main jail where he bonded out a short time later.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kodak Black
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Blue Ivy Carter Wins Award for ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook Narration

Blue Ivy is no stranger to award victories after snagging her first Grammy back in March, but now she’s added another to her résumé. The 9-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé took home the Best Voiceover – Children’s Audiobook award for her work on Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love at the 2021 Voice Arts Awards on Saturday. She was among over 100 winners who were awarded during the night.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#Roc Nation#Kodakblack1k#Broward County Sheriff
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reveals He Has A Crush On Phylicia Rashad, Wants To Make New "Cosby Show"

50 Cent has seamlessly transitioned from a career in music to one in television, having a hand in some of the most exciting small-screen projects of the last few years. As the head of shows including Power and its extended universe, BMF, and more, as well as the upcoming shows about Snoop Dogg's murder trial, Queen Nzinga, and others, 50 Cent has become a serious force in the entertainment world, and he has his eyes set on creating yet another game-changing series.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Watch Blue Ivy Carter Grow Up Before Your Very Eyes!

Can you believe Blue Ivy Carter is 10 years old? That’s right, the eldest daughter of music titans Jay Z and Beyoncé is celebrating her special day today and my my, how the years have flown by. She’s accomplished a lot so far. At just 8 years...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy