College Sports

College Football Playoff Semifinals Take Big Ratings Hit

By Andrew Gastelum
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
Between the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve, the College Football Playoff semifinals recorded the lowest combined ratings in the CFP history.

According to Sports Business Journal, the Cotton Bowl between Alabama and Cincinnati drew 16.1 million viewers, while the Orange Bowl between Michigan and Georgia pulled in 16.5 million viewers.

Previously, per Sports Media Watch, the lowest combined year came in 2015, also in the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl. On New Year's Eve in 2015, Alabama routed Michigan State (18.6 million viewers) and Clemson defeated Oklahoma (15.7 million viewers), the latter holding the lowest television ratings for an individual College Football Playoff semifinal.

This season's figures are down significantly from last year, when Ohio State and Clemson drew 19.2 million viewers in the Sugar Bowl, and Alabama and Notre Dame drew in 18.9 million viewers in the Rose Bowl. Both took place on New Year's Day as opposed to this year's games on New Year's Eve.

In the first semifinal on New Year's Eve, Alabama cruised to a 27–6 victory over No. 4 Cincinnati, the first Group of 5 program to make the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide limited the Bearcats to just 76 total yards in the first half en route to its sixth national championship game in the eight seasons of the College Football Playoff era.

Georgia crushed No. 2 Michigan 34–11 in the second semifinal, leading Bulldogs fans to chant “S-E-C” after sealing a rematch of SEC championship game with Alabama.

The SEC rivals will meet in the national championship game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

