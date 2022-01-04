City can impose vaccine mandate for DC 33 union members, panel rules

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia’s vaccine mandate for city workers has survived one round of arbitration.

A panel ruled Tuesday that the city can impose the mandate on members of AFSCME District Council 33, which represents blue-collar workers.

The ruling states that DC 33 members must provide proof that they have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or request a medical or religious exemption, by Jan. 14. Those who don’t get an exemption must be fully vaccinated in three to four weeks, depending on which vaccine they received.

Workers who comply by Feb. 15 get a bonus; those who don’t can be told not to report to work for 30 days, during which they can start the vaccine process and get another chance. After that, they can be fired.

DC 33 released a statement saying the ruling guarantees that any changes to the policy will govern its members as well, which, it says, was the goal of arbitration.

Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement thanking DC 33 for agreeing to the settlement, adding he hopes the ruling will set the bar for other unions.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 also went to arbitration over the mandate. Arbitration was pending for the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 22 and District Council 47, which represents white-collar workers.

DC 47 President Catherine Scott said the union is studying the ruling to decide how to proceed. She said she was not surprised by the ruling. Several panels have ruled that cities have a right to impose vaccine mandates on their employees.

The firefighters union president did not return requests for comment.

Ironically, the public safety unions are among the departments with the lowest vaccination rates . Less than 70% of police and firefighters have shown proof of vaccination, as of last week.