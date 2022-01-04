ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

More than 5,000 Greenfield Water customers under boil water notice

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A boil water notice was issued on Monday, January 3 for 5,420 Greenfield Water Association (GWA) customers in Rankin County.

The notice affects all customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply in Rankin County. GWA staff said there was a system-wide pressure loss from line breaks caused by inclement temperatures.

They said customers should boil their water for one minute before consuming it. The notice will be lifted when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

