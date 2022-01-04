Is Georgia front-runner to land Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams?

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced on social media on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Williams, who replaced Spencer Rattler as the Sooners' starter this season, passed for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. He maintains that Oklahoma is still an option.

While Williams will be a popular prospect, there is one team that emerged as an immediate front-runner: the Georgia Bulldogs.

Per 247Sports' Blake Brockermeyer:

“Hearing from multiple sources Georgia is the top landing spot unless they get outbid,” Brockermeyer wrote. “Will be ripple effect at Georgia like Ohio St if it happens. OU will get a dude, great opportunity to shine under Jeff Lebby. Ole miss same under Kiffin.”

Does Georgia really need another QB in an already packed quarterback room?

"I'm not surprised that Georgia is reportedly on the list," Andy Bunker said. "They recruited him big out of high school. They're just going to be in on these types of conversations."

"What would be a big deal for me is if he picks Georgia...it would definitely make for a pretty crowded quarterback room over there in Athens."

If the Bulldogs add Williams, they'll have a plethora of quarterbacks to choose from next season. Brock Vandagriff, a 2021 five-star, 2022 signee Gunner Stockston and potentially Stetson Bennett would all be options for Georgia.