Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined other Democratic AGs to draw attention to actions they say are threatening voting rights. Ford spoke during a joint Zoom call with attorney generals from Wisconsin, Delaware and Colorado who all highlighted what they consider "continued attempts to undermine election results," led by Republicans who continue to repeat false […]

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO