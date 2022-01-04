ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultrafast imaging of terahertz electric waveforms using quantum dots

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroscopic electric fields govern a remarkable variety of phenomena in condensed matter and their ultrafast evolutions drive plasmonics, phononics and highspeed nanoelectronics. Access to high-frequency electric waveforms is of crucial importance to diverse disciplines in nanoscience and technology, yet, microscopic measurements are still severely limited. In a new paper...

phys.org

