Former Vols in the NBA: Jan. 3 recap

Four Former University of Tennessee basketball players competed in the NBA Monday. Another was inactive.

In Los Angeles, Minnesota defeated the Clippers, 122-104, at Crypto.com Arena.

Keon Johnson, a rookie for Los Angeles, played 17 minutes in the contest. He had nine points, two rebounds and one steal.

Johnson was 2-for-6 from the field and 1-for-2 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

In Brooklyn, Memphis defeated the Nets, 118-104, at Barclays Center.

Yves Pons played seven minutes for the Grizzlies. He had two rebounds and was 0-for-2 from the free throw line.

Philadelphia defeated Houston, 133-113, at Wells Fargo Center.

Tobias Harris started for the 76ers and played 35 minutes. He had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and one block.

Harris was 6-for-15 from the floor and 0-for-3 from long range. He made both of his free throw attempts.

Rookie Jaden Springer was inactive for Philadelphia.

In Chicago, the Bulls defeated Orlando, 102-98, at United Center.

Admiral Schofield played 18 minutes for the Magic. He had four points, four rebounds and two assists.

Schofield was 2-for-4 from the floor and 0-for-2 from beyond the 3-point arc.